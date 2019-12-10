SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
This file photo shows Angkas riders participating in what was dubbed as “Unite Ride” to decry the crackdown on the drivers of the motorcycle-hailing company.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File
Extension of motorcycle taxi pilot test eyed to allow participation of new players
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - December 10, 2019 - 10:51am

MANILA, Philippines — Angkas could soon face competition from other motorcycle-for-hire companies as an inter-agency technical working group mulls the possibility of extending the motorcycle taxi service pilot implementation.

In a statement Tuesday, DOTr said the six-month extension of the dry run will allow the participation of new motorcycle taxi providers “in the interest of giving the riding public a wider choice and thus push the multiple providers to ensure a higher standard of service.”

The agency heard proposals from motorcycle taxi companies Citimuber, JoyRide, Movelt, EsetGo, Sakay and VroomGo on November 20.

Angkas is the only two-wheeled transportation service provider currently participating in the test, which is set to end on December 26.

DOTr added that the extension of the pilot run also aims to provide the inter-agency TWG more time to widen the scope of their study on appropriate standards and capacities for motorcycles to be considered safe, convenient and eligible for franchise.

“We want to determine their operational readiness and compliance,” LTFRB board member Antonio Gardiola, who heads the TWG, said.

He added: “We also want to determine whether or not motorcycles are really a safe and viable form of public transportation. That is always our priority—the safety, security and comfort of the riding public.”

The DOTr said a decision on the proposed extension will be released in the coming days.

