The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has reported significant structural damage affecting countless families in the wake of Typhoon Tisoy.
Greenpeace Philippines/Basilio Sepe
NDRRMC: Over 100,000 families affected by 'Tisoy'
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 4, 2019 - 11:52am

MANILA, Philippines — As of the morning of Wednesday, December 4, a total of 495,408 persons making up some 123,912 families have been assisted in the wake of the torrential rains brought about by Typhoon Tisoy. 

According to a situation report issued 6 a.m. by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the 458,020 persons of the 114,552 of the aforementioned families are staying inside evacuation centers for the time being. 

The remaining 9,360 families and 37,388 persons are "staying outside" these evacuation centers. 

Meanwhile, Regions V, VI, CAR and CARAGA reported a sum of 38 damaged houses between them, with 18 of these being totally damaged while the remaining 20 only partially. 

Eight areas, too, were reported to be flooded in Region VI and CALABARZON, while 203 areas in CALABARZON, CAR, and Regions V and VII experienced power interruptions after a total of seven transmission lines were affected by the weather in Luzon and Visayas. 

Structural damage did not stop there as NDRRMC also reported that 18 road sections and three bridges were damaged by "Tisoy." Twelve road sections and three bridges of them remain unpassable due to the damages. 

"Tisoy" is slated to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Wednesday night and the morning of Thursday, December 5. 

Philstar
