Tourism website for SEA Games visitors unveiled

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Tuesday launched a tourism website dedicated for the visitors of the 30th Southeast Asian Games, hosted by the country.

The tourism microsite, philippines.travel/ seagames2019, would serve as a guide for local and foreign tourists SEA Games visitors to explore the country while also keeping abreast of updates on the multi-sport event.

It features tabs such as see and do, where to go, events and festivals and save our spots. These tabs bear various sports activities, Philippines’ cultural heritage sites, beaches, local cuisines, products, tour packages, among others.

The website is powered by the department’s official partner Guide to the Philippines (guidetothephilippines.ph), an online marketplace formed by various DOT accredited tour operators.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the country’s hosting of SEA Games is a perfect opportunity to showcase the best of the Philippines in a “very accessible manner.”

Puyat said the guests should get a glimpse of what the Philippines has to offer as soon as they step in the country.

Around 11,000 visitors are expected to arrive in the country for the SEA Games.

"What we want to show them is that all these sporting hubs that they have visited and the Filipino hospitality they have experienced, is just a fraction of the fun that awaits them. They can now experience first-hand the culture of sustainable tourism that is making Philippines a preferred destination among visitors. With the tourism website that we have just launched, their Philippine destination wish list is just a click away," Puyat was quoted in a release.

"Aside from the website, we are also here to assist our guests and athletes to ensure the best tourism experience possible, and to contribute to the smooth implementation and success of the SEA Games in general," she added.

All regional officers were ordered to ensure that all tourism counters in airports and hotels where the SEA Games delegates are checked in can provide information on nearby destinations and to assist interested tourists in their purchases.

The 30th SEA Games was officially opened on Saturday. It would culminate on December 11. — Rosette Adel