SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This screenshot shows the interface of the tourism microsite dedicated for SEA Games visitors.
DOT/Released
Tourism website for SEA Games visitors unveiled
(Philstar.com) - December 3, 2019 - 7:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Tuesday launched a tourism website dedicated for the visitors of the 30th Southeast Asian Games, hosted by the country.

The tourism microsite, philippines.travel/seagames2019, would serve as a guide for local and foreign tourists SEA Games visitors to explore the country while also keeping abreast of updates on the multi-sport event.

It features tabs such as see and do, where to go, events and festivals and save our spots. These tabs bear various sports activities, Philippines’ cultural heritage sites, beaches, local cuisines, products, tour packages, among others.

The website is powered by the department’s official partner Guide to the Philippines (guidetothephilippines.ph), an online marketplace formed by various DOT accredited tour operators.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the country’s hosting of SEA Games is a perfect opportunity to showcase the best of the Philippines in a “very accessible manner.”

Puyat said the guests should get a glimpse of what the Philippines has to offer as soon as they step in the country.

Around 11,000 visitors are expected to arrive in the country for the SEA Games.

"What we want to show them is that all these sporting hubs that they have visited and the Filipino hospitality they have experienced, is just  a fraction of the fun that  awaits them. They can now experience first-hand the culture of sustainable tourism that is making Philippines a preferred destination among visitors. With the tourism website that we have just launched, their Philippine destination wish list is just a click away," Puyat was quoted in a release.

 "Aside from the website, we are also here to assist our guests and athletes to ensure the best tourism experience possible, and to contribute to the smooth implementation and success of the SEA Games in general," she added.

All regional officers were ordered to ensure that all tourism counters in airports and hotels where the SEA Games delegates are checked in can provide information on nearby destinations and to assist interested tourists in their purchases.

The 30th SEA Games was officially opened on Saturday. It would culminate on December 11. — Rosette Adel

2019 SEA GAMES BERNADETTE ROMULO PUYAT DOT SEA GAMES SEA GAMES 2019 TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE Updates: Typhoon Tisoy
By PhilstarLIVE | 13 hours ago
Here are the latest on the track and other updates about Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 3
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Several LGUs suspended classes for December 3 in anticipation of the landfall of Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for December 4
By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
Several classes remain suspended on Wednesday, December 4 due to Typhoon “Tisoy.”
Headlines
fb tw
Citing academic freedom, Supreme Court declares PhiLSAT unconstitutional
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
The Supreme Court declared the memorandum order of the Legal Education Board (LEB) requiring aspiring law students to take...
Headlines
fb tw
SEA Games creative director confirms 'standard practice' pre-taped cauldron lighting
10 hours ago
The creative director of the opening ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian Games confirmed that the lighting of the cauldron...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Tourism website for SEA Games visitors unveiled
1 hour ago
The Department of Tourism on Tuesday launched a tourism website dedicated for the visitors of the 30th Southeast Asian Games,...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
PHISGOC: We need to finish all SEA Games events by December 11
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"Hopefully these adjustments won't affect their performance, but again, it's out of our control. [And] we must finish at December...
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
'Manila' for SEA Games opening not meant to exclude anyone — Floy Quintos
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"There's nothing political or exclusionist about it. We just really needed a song everyone could sing. That was the whole...
Headlines
fb tw
7 hours ago
Duterte: I'll stop riding motorcycles when I'm dead
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
Despite a history of health problems attributed to motorcycle crashes, President Rodrigo Duterte said he will never stop...
Headlines
fb tw
7 hours ago
De Lima files bill empowering disability council on int'l day of PWDs
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"Malinaw sa akin: Hindi awa ang kailangan nila, kundi ang malalim na pag-unawa sa kanilang sitwasyon," De Lima said.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with