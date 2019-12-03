Walang Pasok: Palace suspends work in gov't offices due to ‘Tisoy’

MANILA, Philippines — The Malacañan on Tuesday declared a half-day work for government offices amid the inclement weather caused by Typhoon Tisoy.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the government work suspension is effective 12 noon.

Palace made the announcement before “Tisoy” makes another landfall over or pass close Marinduque-Simara Island-Banton Island area.

The typhoon, last located in Quezon province, is bringing heavy to intense rainfall over southern Quezon, Marinduque and Romblon.

It is also forecast to dump continuous heavy rains with isolated intens rains over several parts of the country including Mindoro provinces, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Rizal and northern Quezon, including Polillo Islands.

On the other hand, the areas of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Marinduque, Romblon and the rest of Calabarzon are expected to experience occasional heavy rains while Bicol region and Calamian Islands are expected to have intermittent heavy downpour.

All local governments in Metro Manila and most local government units in the affected areas already announced class and work suspension for Tuesday.

