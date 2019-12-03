SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Workers removes tarpaulin from billboards of the North Luzon Expressway as a precaution against Typhoon Tisoy on Nov. 30, 2019.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Walang Pasok: Palace suspends work in gov't offices due to ‘Tisoy’
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2019 - 12:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Malacañan on Tuesday declared a half-day work for government offices amid the inclement weather caused by Typhoon Tisoy.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the government work suspension is effective 12 noon.

Palace made the announcement before “Tisoy” makes another landfall over or pass close Marinduque-Simara Island-Banton Island area.

READ: Bringing heavy rains and violent winds, Typhoon Tisoy tears through southern Luzon

The typhoon, last located in Quezon province, is bringing heavy to intense rainfall over southern Quezon, Marinduque and Romblon.

It is also forecast to dump continuous heavy rains with isolated intens rains over several parts of the country including Mindoro provinces, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Rizal and northern Quezon, including Polillo Islands.

On the other hand, the areas of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Marinduque, Romblon and the rest of Calabarzon are expected to experience occasional heavy rains while Bicol region and Calamian Islands are expected to have intermittent heavy downpour.

All local governments in Metro Manila and most local government units in the affected areas already announced class and work suspension for Tuesday.

READ: Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 3

CLASS SUSPENSIONS GOVERNMENT WORK SUSPENSION MALACANANG PALACE SALVADOR PANELO TISOYPH TYPHOON TISOY WALANG PASOK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE Updates: Typhoon Tisoy
By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Here are the latest on the track and other updates about Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 3
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Several LGUs suspended classes for December 3 in anticipation of the landfall of Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Packing 'violent' winds, Typhoon Tisoy makes landfall in Sorsogon
12 hours ago
Typhoon Tisoy hit the Philippines' landmass in Gubat, Sorsogon at 11 p.m. on Monday.
Headlines
fb tw
Wanted: PNP chief who will kill all drug lords
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte wants a “better deal” in choosing the next Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, saying the...
Headlines
fb tw
Disaster response agencies on standby, residents told to be alert as Philippines braces for ‘Tisoy’ landfall
By Rosette Adel | 17 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Monday said that all concerned disaster-related agencies were ordered to be on...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
36 minutes ago
Ex-envoy to ASEAN is China's new ambassador to Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 36 minutes ago
Beijing's former ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Huang Xilian will be replacing Zhao Jianhua as Chinese...
Headlines
fb tw
43 minutes ago
Walang Pasok: Palace suspends work in gov't offices due to ‘Tisoy’
By Rosette Adel | 43 minutes ago
The Malacañan on Tuesday declared a half-day work for government offices amid the inclement weather caused by Typhoon...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
NGCP: China can't remotely shut off Philippine power grid
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
The National Grid Corporation denied reports that China can remotely shut off the Philippines' power infrastructure.
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Typhoon Tisoy pounds Philippines, forces NAIA closure
By Ron Lopez | 2 hours ago
Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri) on Tuesday lashed the Philippines with fierce winds and heavy rain, as hundreds...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
Typhoon Tisoy cancels some SEAG events
By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
As Typhoon Tisoy barreled into the country, the water sports in the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games set in San Juan in...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with