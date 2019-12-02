EXPLAINERS
In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, students from Marikina City wait for jeepneys to get home after classes were suspended due to heavy rains.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 2
(Philstar.com) - December 2, 2019 - 6:27am

MANILA, Philippines — Due to anticipated bad weather caused by Typhoon Tisoy, some cities and towns announced class suspensions for Monday, December 2.

Here are the areas where classes were canceled. (Can't view the LIVE list? Click here):

 

 

 

TISOYPH WORK AND CLASS SUSPENSIONS
Philstar
