EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte answers queries from the members of the media after leading the awarding ceremony for the 2019 Model Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Family of the Year Award (MOFYA) at the Malacañan Palace on Nov. 28, 2019.
Presidential photo/Valerie Escalera
Duterte: Dumping of bodies remark only meant to scare drug lords
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 30, 2019 - 3:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte clarified his earlier remark that he dumped bodies of drug lords in Manila Bay and Laguna Lake.

“Tinatakot lang kita para huwag na lang sana (I just scare you to prevent the actual act)...I will scare you, or would you rather that I will not scare you? I just kill you already,” Duterte told CNN Philippines in a Friday evening interview.

The president also said it’s just his manner of speaking and that he would not change it. 

“[A]ko, masama ang bunganga ko. Talaga... Pero pag galit ako, I will not you know, I will not change my whole being,” he said.

(My mouth is foul. Definitely…But when I’m mad, I will not you know, I will not change my whole being.)

“It's not just my penchant to use cuss words. Ugali... Ano ko na ito, part of my being.”

(Attitude... That’s just me, it’s part of my being.)

Duterte on Thursday countered criticisms that his administration’s drug war does not target big-time drug lords and personalities.

“Hindi lang ninyo alam. Baka hindi niyo alam ilan tinapon ko diyan sa Manila Bay.”

(If you only knew. Maybe you don’t know how many bodies I’ve dumped there in the Manila Bay.)

“Bakit? Nag-a-announce ba kami na 'yang drug lord si ano tinapon ko sa ano — Laguna de Bay? 'Yung isa hinulog ko doon sa Mountain Province doon sa ravine? Do I have to advertise that?”

(Why? Are we announcing that this certain drug lord I dumped him in — Laguna Lake? The other one I pushed him in the ravines of Mountain Province.)

There are more than 5,000 recorded killings in the government's drug war as of 2019, but human rights advocates claim the death toll has already exceeded 20,000.

A study from the Columbia Journalism School also found that police figures underreport drug war killings.

LAGUNA LAKE MANILA BAY RODRIGO DUTERTE WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte claims dumping bodies of drug lords in Manila Bay, Laguna Lake
1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte claimed that he had dumped bodies of drug personalities in the waters of Manila Bay and Laguna...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte on failed traffic promise: Congress did not pass the budget on time
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
The president in June said that he would work on cutting travel time along EDSA before 2019 ends.
Headlines
fb tw
PNP welcomes Duterte ‘takeover’ of leadership
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Philippine National Police sees no problem if President Duterte himself takes over leadership of the police force.
Headlines
fb tw
Typhoon Kammuri further strengthens en route to Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The typhoon is forecast to enter the country’s jurisdiction between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
Headlines
fb tw
Philippines, SEA Games brace for typhoon NDRRMC ready
By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) opens today with the shadow of Typhoon Kammuri looming larger as it gains strength moving...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Fact check: Duterte says Constitution doesn't require health disclosure
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
In a Friday evening interview, President Rodrigo Duterte said he is not required by the Constitution to disclose any...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Bucks hold off Cavaliers for 10th straight win
By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
Every time the Cavs got within striking distance of levelling the score, Antetokounmpo answered with a basket of his own to...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Duterte to attend SEA Games opening ceremony
By James Edgar | 4 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will attend Saturday's opening ceremony of the Southeast Asian Games, the presidential palace said,...
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
Typhoon Kammuri slows down, maintains strength outside PAR
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
Typhoon Kammuri slightly slowed down and remains outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, according to state weather...
Headlines
fb tw
17 hours ago
No goverment declaration, but some schools, LGUs suspend classes
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
Saying 12 days is too long, President Duterte has dismissed proposals to suspend classes during the duration of the 30th...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with