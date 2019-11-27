EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This file photo from The STAR shows former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde leading the closure of at least 12 lotto outlets and STL operator's offices in Baguio City on Saturday until noon as authorities around the country shut down STL, Lotto and other Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO)-sanctioned gaming operations with President Rodrigo Duterte's order the immediate half of all gaming schemes operated, licensed and franchised by the PCSO. Duterte will probably receive in early January next year the results of the investigation on Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office officials tagged in corruption, the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission said on Nov. 26, 2019.
The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
Probe into PCSO execs likely done by January — PACC
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 27, 2019 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte will likely receive in early January next year the results of the investigation on Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office officials tagged in corruption, according to the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission.

"Pinapa-lifestyle check lang namin. Medyo tinatrabaho na yung desisyon," PACC chairperson Dante Jimenez is quoted as saying in a report by state-run Philippine News Agency.

(We're conducting a lifestyle check on the PCSO officials. We're doing our best to come up with a decision.)

"Mga early January, naka-table na 'yun eh (It’s tabled for around early January).”

‘Massive’ corruption

The PACC’s investigation was launched after Duterte on July 26 ordered the suspension of all PCSO gaming operations and the revocation of all gaming franchises issued by the state firm.

These include lotto, small-town lottery (STL), Keno, and Peryahan ng Bayan.

Duterte lifted the suspension order of lotto operations on July 31.

The president on August 22 also ordered the resumption of STL operations with the condition that authorized agent corporations will comply with new rules and regulations.

Other PCSO-license games remain non-operational pending probe results.

Before Duterte ordered the suspension of PCSO-run gaming activities, the Commission on Audit also called out the state firm for refusing to remit half of its annual earnings to the national treasury as required by law.

“PCSO has not declared and remitted dividends to the national government for dividend years 1994 to 2016 in the total amount of P8.426 billion, contrary to the provision under Section 3 of Republic Act 7656,” COA’s 2018 annual audit report on the PCSO read.

RA 7656, also known as the Dividend Law, states: “All government-owned or -controlled corporations shall declare and remit at least fifty percent (50%) of their annual net earnings as cash, stock or property dividends to the National Government.”

PCSO had total earnings of more than P16 billion between 1994 and 2016, according to the COA audit team's review of the state firm's financial statements.

COA’s other key findings include a deficit in required monthly STL proceeds, a pending transfer of P684.3 million to the state firm's charity fund, the continued operation of non-compliant STL agents, failure to submit contracts to COA within proper time, and unsupported claims amounting to P2.2 million.

Case building

The PACC on Monday announced its investigation of the PCSO board chaired by Anselmo Simeon Pinili.

“We are conducting a probe and lifestyle check on PCSO officials — about 15 of them with the exception of general manager Royina Garma who has just assumed her post,” PACC Commissioner Manuelito Luna said in an interview with The STAR.

“The probe is pursuant to the directive of President Duterte to run after corrupt government officials, especially in agencies such as the PCSO, which is supposed to be at the forefront of providing social services to the poor."

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra in July issued Department Order 384, directing the National Bureau of Investigation to build a case on the alleged corruption.

“[T]he NBI, through Director Dante A. Gierran, is hereby directed and granted authority on the alleged graft and corrupt practices in the PCSO and its various gaming operations and, if evidence warrants, to file the appropriate charges against persons found responsible thereof,” the order read.

Gierran is also mandated to submit progress reports directly to the Office of the Secretary.

House Deputy Speaker Prospero Pichay Jr. (Surigao del Sur) last week asked the DOJ and NBI to disclose their investigation findings.

“Were there charges filed against those found liable? Did they investigate the STL operators?”

CORRUPTION DANTE JIMENEZ LOTTERY PACC PCSO PHILIPPINE ANTI CORRUPTION COMMISSION PHILIPPINE CHARITY SWEEPSTAKES OFFICE RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte gets a little help from ASEAN friend
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Call it bilateral cooperation.
Headlines
fb tw
PNP says Robredo made no missteps during anti-drug czar stint contrary to Palace claim
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Contrary to Malacañang's pronouncements, the PNP did not see any "missteps" during the vice president's stint as anti-drug...
Headlines
fb tw
SEAG snafus rile Duterte
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
President Duterte has expressed anger over the blunders related to logistics and food of some of the athletes participating...
Headlines
fb tw
God had other plans
By Corazon C. Aquino | 15 hours ago
It is true, to a certain extent, that our fate is in our hands.
Headlines
fb tw
Road to SEA Games opening venue inaugurated
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
Just days before the grand kickoff of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at the Philippine Arena, Public Works Secretary Mark...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
14 minutes ago
'Kikiam' served to Games athletes actually chicken sausage, hotel says
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 14 minutes ago
According to the hotel, Dimzon has “repeatedly” apologized to the staff and management for her comment but the...
Headlines
fb tw
30 minutes ago
Sotto hits 'too hospitable' Philippines amid SEA Games mess
30 minutes ago
While President Rodrigo Duterte wants an investigation into issues surrounding the Philippines' hosting of the 30th Southeast...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
House members urge Filipinos to support PhilSys amid pilot registration
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“[V]ery important ito because the advantage is isa na lang ang ID. Hindi na yung marami kang itatago and marami kang...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Bill filed to protect teachers from 'malicious accusations' of child abuse
2 hours ago
The bill also seeks to compel the Department of Education to provide support to teachers when such cases arise.
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Philippines ranks 41st in global diplomacy index
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
The Philippines ranked 41st out of 61 countries covered with a total of 87 diplomatic posts across the world.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with