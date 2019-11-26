EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana answers questions from the press in an interview at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in Busan, South Korea.
RTVM screenshot
Philippines still negotiating payment for South Korean corvettes
(Philstar.com) - November 26, 2019 - 4:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy has yet to finalize the details of its plan to order two new warships from South Korea.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the navy is planning to buy two new corvettes from Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The government, however, has yet to seal the deal due to a lack of funds.

"We are still working on the financing because we do not yet have the money to pay for right away," Lorenzana said in an ambush interview in South Korea.

A corvette is traditionally the smallest class of vessel considered to be a warship. According to Lorenzana, the corvettes will be faster as they are smaller.

"If they can give us generous financing that we can pay maybe in a period of three to five years later on maybe they will start making our corvettes," Lorenzana said, referring to the South Korean shipbuilder. 

The navy had acquired two new frigates from Hyundai – BRP Jose Rizal and BRP Antonio Luna – which are scheduled to be delivered next year.

The Defense chief also clarified that the Philippines will not be acquiring arms from South Korea.

Prior to his trip to South Korea for the ASEAN-South Korea summit, President Rodrigo Duterte said he will buy arms in the country.

"These frigates have arms. Maybe that was what the president was referring to. Those are not for offensive but for defensive only," Lorenzana said in Filipino.

Lorenzana also said South Korea has expressed support for the Armed Forces of the Philippines' modernization.

Last August, the Philippine Navy commissioned a former Pohang-class corvette of the South Korean Navy, which is now called BRP Conrado Yap.

BRP Conrado Yap, a corvette capable of anti-submarine operations, was recently deployed to guard the country's southern maritime boundary. – Patricia Lourdes Viray

DELFIN LORENZANA HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES PHILIPPINE NAVY SOUTH KOREA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
VP Robredo: I’m just getting started
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has no intention of backing out from the fight against illegal drugs despite her removal as co-chairperson...
Headlines
fb tw
She was found wanting – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Tinimbang siya pero kinulang: she was weighed but found wanting.
Headlines
fb tw
Pension terminated for 18,000 PC personnel retired as PNP
By Jaime Laude | 1 day ago
The Department of Budget and Management has terminated the payment of pension for more than 18,000 former members of the...
Headlines
fb tw
Media must complement rule of law, not supplant it, CHR says
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The rights body was reacting to a controversial episode of radio program “Raffy Tulfo in Action” where the broadcaster...
Headlines
fb tw
Philippines, South Korea boost blood brother ties
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit the Philippines next year to witness the signing...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
16 hours ago
Girl from Basilan is 8th polio case
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
A nine-year-old girl from Basilan became the eighth confirmed case of polio in the country, Health Secretary Francisco Duque...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Vape crackdown: 243 users nabbed, 72 stores shut down
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Hundreds of persons have been apprehended and dozens of vape stores shuttered by police since President Duterte declared a...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Apology not enough for SEAG blunders — Go
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Instead of apologizing, organizers of the Southeast Asian Games should “wake up” and work together to correct...
Headlines
fb tw
19 hours ago
CHR: Ensuring a safe environment for women is everyone's duty
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 19 hours ago
In a statement on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia...
Headlines
fb tw
20 hours ago
Probe into Australian bank finds potential payments for child exploitation in Philippines
20 hours ago
Australian banking giant Westpac, currently at the center of an international money laundering case, was found to be directing...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with