EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte receives a warm welcome upon his arrival at a hotel in Busan, Republic of Korea on November 25, 2019.
ROBINSON NIÑAL JR./PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO
Philippines-South Korea sign 4 agreements during Duterte visit
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2019 - 7:08pm

BUSAN, South Korea — The Philippines and South Korea have signed four agreements and a joint statement on a proposed free trade deal to further enhance their bilateral ties.

President Rodrigo Duterte and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday witnessed the signing of an agreement on social security, the implementation program of a memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation, and a joint statement on the early achievement package of the negotiations on the proposed free trade deal.

Two other agreements on education and fisheries were also signed on the sidelines of Duterte's visit here but were not among the documents inked during a ceremony held after his meeting with Moon.

In a recent interview, South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Han Dong-Man said the agreement on social security would benefit tens and thousands of Filipino workers here.

There are about 58,000 Filipinos in South Korea based on latest government data.

The cooperation on education, meanwhile, is expected to satisfy the demand of Filipinos who want to learn about Korea's language and culture and to expand existing education facilities. The fisheries deal, Han said, would enable the Philippines to use Korean technology to develop its fishery resources.

The implementation program on tourism cooperation seeks to introduce joint programs and activities that will bolster two-way tourism promotion and align tourism efforts between the two countries.

The document, which is valid until 2024, also aims to facilitate deeper and meaningful interactions between Filipinos and Koreans, and strengthen overall cooperation on tourist safety, security and quality assurance.

The Tourism department recorded 1,624,251 arrivals from Korea in 2018, equivalent to 22.78 percent of the 7.1 million tourists who visited the Philippines that year.

The joint statement on the early achievement package of the negotiations on free trade agreement, meanwhile, highlighted the two countries' resolve to pursue a trade deal. Officials said an agreement, which would reduce the tariffs for some Philippine agricultural and industrial products, may be signed next year.

PHILIPPINES-KOREA RELATIONS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pension terminated for 18,000 PC personnel retired as PNP
By Jaime Laude | 20 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has terminated the payment of pension for more than 18,000 former members of the...
Headlines
fb tw
Cayetano sorry for 'inefficiencies' on reception of SEA Games athletes
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 11 hours ago
House Speaker and PHISGOC chair Alan Peter Cayetano apologized to foreign athletes over logistical issues.
Headlines
fb tw
'Sham, insincere': Robredo's removal as ICAD chair not a surprise to lawmakers
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
Sen. Lacson said he was not surprised by the sacking of Vice President Robredo, who had vowed to end “senseless”...
Headlines
fb tw
DepEd: Tulfo 'on-the-spot compromise' against policy, deprived teacher of due process
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"In the DepEd Child Protection Policy, incidents of child abuse are not subject to compromise. On the other hand, teachers...
Headlines
fb tw
Drilon: Romero blaming Senate for SEA Games mishaps an 'insult'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Drilon described as “misplaced” and “baseless” the remarks of Romero as he urged the athlete-turned-lawmaker...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
7 minutes ago
CHR: Ensuring a safe environment for women is everyone's duty
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 minutes ago
In a statement on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Probe into Australian bank finds potential payments for child exploitation in Philippines
1 hour ago
Australian banking giant Westpac, currently at the center of an international money laundering case, was found to be directing...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Prosecutors wants Zaldy Ampatuan in jail to prevent escape as ruling nears
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
“The prosecution panel, therefore, is of the view that accused Zaldy Ampatuan would do any last ditch move towards his...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Century Park Hotel: Under agreement with PHISGOC, check-in time is 2 p.m.
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"The signed agreement with the organizers include accommodations with standard check-in time of 2:00 PM. We were told that...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Confirmed polio cases in Philippines rise to 8
4 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the child was unvaccinated.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with