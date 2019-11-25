EXPLAINERS
(L-R) Felix Dalmas of Cambodia, Velizar Popov of Myanmar, Azkals Sven-Goran Eriksson, Ong Kim Swee of Malaysia and Timor-Leste's Fabiano Flora
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Century Park Hotel: Under agreement with PHISGOC, check-in time is 2 p.m.
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2019 - 4:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — There were no arrangements for early check-ins in its agreement with the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee, Century Park Hotel Manila said late Sunday.

The statement came after the Cambodian national football team had to wait for hours to check into their rooms and photos of them sleeping on the carpet of a hotel conference room went viral.

"The signed agreement with the organizers include accommodations with standard check-in time of 2 p.m. We were told that team members from Cambodia were coming in early on November 23, 2019 the night before," hotel management said.

"As much as we wanted to accommodate the request, it was not possible due to full occupancy. Standard check out is until [noon]. However, as early as 8:25 a.m, some members were given an early check-in due to availability of rooms."

"As goodwill, we offered our function rooms to serve as their temporary holding area after their breakfast," hotel management added.

"We asked them if they needed more chairs but they declined, preferring the floors so they could lie down to rest. Lunch was also served to them accordingly." 

The Football Association of Thailand meanwhile reported that there was litte variety in the meals served to their athlestes, and just four bottles of water per room.

Century Park clarified that part of the agreement was "a cycle menu for the SEA Games delegation as well as two bottles of water per day to be supplied per person based on hotel industry standards."

PHISGOC on Sunday also released their own apology for the many blunders that the foreign delegations experienced. 

"We sincerely apologize to our athlete guests from Timor-Leste, Myanmar and Cambodia for the inconvenience caused to them by the confusion regarding their transportation and hotel arrangements," they said. 

"We acknowledge our shortcomings in this particular incident and vow to do better."

The organizing committee has had to reckon with massive backlash due to perceived flaws in many facets of its preparations for the games, ranging from its accomodations for athletes, its opting for a P55-million SEA Games cauldron and lackluster venues.

The games are slated to officially begin on November 30. 

"Rest assured that we continue to uphold our mission to provide a home away from home to all our guests. We will strive to make the SEA Games delegation’s stay a memorable one in the coming days," hotel management said.

2019 PHILIPPINE SEA GAMES ORGANIZING COMMITTEE SEA GAMES
