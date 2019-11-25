EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Mikee Romero
JUN MENDOZA
SEA Games woes are 'nothing new,' polo player party-list rep says
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2019 - 3:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Mikee Romero (1-PACMAN) said that the planning gaps that have recently been brought to the spotlight are nothing new, as he had experienced the same treatment himself when representing the Philippines in other countries. 

"First of all, this is nothing new. This is my fourth SEA Games. We experienced the same [in] Thailand [and] Indonesia. I experienced it personally in Myanmar," he claimed in an interview on ANC's "Headstart" after supposedly having asked the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee for further details on the recent incidents himself.  

'Cambodian delegation may be at fault too'

Romero also pointed out that the error could also be on the part of the foreign delegation as well, saying, "I think it might be on the coordination side on the Cambodian or the other, 'no."

PHISGOC has been under fire recently after the Cambodian football team was reported to have waited for their hotel room for hours. They were given an empty conference room to wait in instead, where they were photographed sleeping on the floors and the chairs.

This, while a delegation from Timor-Leste was reportedly brought to the wrong hotel by their transportation accomodations. Even a member of the women's national football team took to her Facebook account to bemoan the subpar accommodations. 

Romero, who also plays for the national polo team, was quick to highlight the overall scale of the SEA Games, saying that such an error was almost an inevitability because of the breadth of the PHISGOC's operations. 

"It's a series of one problem after another. Eighty delegations came in all at the same time," he said. "Out of the 80, tatlo [lang] iyong nagkaproblema. They came in unexpectedly at four in the morning."

Asked about online accounts of volunteers who were not given their promised allowances, he again highlighted the large volume of human resources to work with: "You're mobilizing 12,000 all over the Philippines. Lahat 'to sabay-sabay na umaandar." 

"This is a logistical problem, really, and how to bring the money there [to the volunteers] is also another problem," he added. 

"This is the problem of doing multiple event areas. If you're doing just in Clark, controlled lahat. But you're doing it in 23 cities. Ideally it should be in one area only." 

'Set politics aside'

In the same interview, he urged the public to lay down all their criticisms for the time being to allow the athletes to prepare mentally. 

"As athletes, pag nakikita namin may problema, our morale goes down. So you have to set politics aside in this case and just help PHISGOC because we don't want to demoralize [the athletes]," he said. 

"Our goal is to get one hundred golds for the country. Pabayaan muna natin yung SEA Games to flow through for 11 days lang naman. Tsaka tayo mag witch hunt at politics. We have to [be] a gracious host."

PHISGOC has been on the receiving end of a tumult of online backlash on many fronts: from its prepared accomodations for athletes, the expenditure of a P55-million SEA Games cauldron, preparations for the venues themselves and even the user interface and experience of its planned smartphone application.

The games are slated to officially begin on November 30. 

PHISGOC SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pension terminated for 18,000 PC personnel retired as PNP
By Jaime Laude | 16 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has terminated the payment of pension for more than 18,000 former members of the...
Headlines
fb tw
DepEd: Tulfo 'on-the-spot compromise' against policy, deprived teacher of due process
By Franco Luna | 23 hours ago
"In the DepEd Child Protection Policy, incidents of child abuse are not subject to compromise. On the other hand, teachers...
Headlines
fb tw
Cayetano sorry for 'inefficiencies' on reception of SEA Games athletes
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
House Speaker and PHISGOC chair Alan Peter Cayetano apologized to foreign athletes over logistical issues.
Headlines
fb tw
'Sham, insincere': Robredo's removal as ICAD chair not a surprise to lawmakers
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Sen. Lacson said he was not surprised by the sacking of Vice President Robredo, who had vowed to end “senseless”...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte sacks Robredo as drug czar
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
The new anti-drug czar lasted less than three weeks. Just days after President Duterte disclosed he could not trust Vice...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
22 minutes ago
Confirmed polio cases in Philippines rise to 8
22 minutes ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the child was unvaccinated.
Headlines
fb tw
34 minutes ago
Robredo can 'do as she pleases' on 'drug war' findings — Palace
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 34 minutes ago
Vice President Leni Robredo can share her findings and recommendations on the drug situation in the country even after being...
Headlines
fb tw
35 minutes ago
Guevarra: Robredo's removal from ICAD a lost opportunity in drug war
By Kristine Joy Patag | 35 minutes ago
“The vice president could help, contributed something but the opportunity was lost.”
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Drilon: Romero blaming Senate for SEA Games mishaps an 'insult'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Drilon described as “misplaced” and “baseless” the remarks of Romero as he urged the athlete-turned-lawmaker...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
I am only getting started — Robredo
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
“Kung sa tingin nilang matatapos ito dito, hindi nila ako kilala. Nagsisimula pa lamang ako.”
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with