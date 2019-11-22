PAL flight makes emergency landing in LA after spitting fire

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1 9:48 a.m.) — A Philippine Airlines flight on its way to Manila made an emergency landing at the Los Angeles International Airport after experiencing a technical problem.

Facebook user Geri Camahort Lamata posted a video of the plane spewing flames, describing the incident as the "scariest 5 minutes of our lives." The video was taken by another passenger sitting next to the plane's wing .

Lamata told Philstar .com that she heard a couple of loud bangs as soon as the plane took off.

" [ A]t first I thought it was just the tires then it continued so I thought maybe it was something to do with the luggage or something but then it went on, and the plane jolted with every loud bang," she said.

She said she knew something was wrong the moment a flight attendant ran to the front to talk to the purser.

"It (loud bangs) stopped shortly after and the pilots right away announced that we had engine problems but that everything was under control and then they landed the plane safely."

A Twitter user also a posted a video of the plane after taking off from the airport.

"Is a plane supposed to spew flames?" Twitter user @andrewblakeames posted.

PAL confirmed that it was flight PR113 that experienced a technical problem in one of its engines shortly after taking off from LAX.

The aircraft carrier assured the public that all of the 342 passengers and 18 crew members are safe after making an emergency landing.

"Captain Tristan Simeon and the flight crew elected to turn back to the airport and make a precautionary emergency landing," PAL said in a statement.

The plane that experienced a mechanical problem was a Boeing 777 aircraft with registry number RP-C7775, according to PAL. — Patricia Lourdes Viray