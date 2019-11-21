Over 12,000 people affected by 'Ramon,' NDRRMC says

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Ramon, which has now weakened into a low pressure area, has affected more than 12,000 persons, data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed.

In its latest situational report, the NDRRMC said that "Ramon" affected 3,309 families or 12,060 persons in 184 barangays of the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Bicol regions.

Some 119 evacuation centers are housing 6,687 persons or 1,957 families who were displaced by “Ramon,” while 304 families or 1,156 persons are being served outside of the evacuation centers.

READ: Signal No. 1 up in Batanes, Babuyan Islands as 'Sarah' intensifies

“Ramon” made landfall at Santa, Ana Cagayan around midnight of Wednesday, November 20.

Ahead of its landfall, five municipalities in Cagayan suffered power interruptions on Tuesday, November 19.

Data from the NDRRMC also showed that 25 road sections and 10 bridges in CAR, Cagayan and Bicol were affected by the storm. Of these, eight road sections and seven bridges remain not passable, according to the latest situational report.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the remnant LPA of Tropical Depression Ramon was estimated to be located 225 km west-southwest of Subic, Zambales.

PAGASA is also monitoring Severe Tropical Storm Sarah (international name: Fung-Wong) that is last located 425 km east-northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 340 km east of Basco, Batanes.

Cagayan, Aurora, northern Quezon, Metro Manila and most of Central Luzon will experience light to moderate rains with some isolated heavy rainshowers brought about by "Sarah" and the remnants of "Ramon."

“Sarah” is forecast to gradually weaken this weekend and exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Saturday. — Kristine Joy Patag