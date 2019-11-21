EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Philippine Red Cross said Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, that its search and rescue teams are on standby in anticipation of the possible effects of Typhoon Ramon.
Philippine Red Cross/Twitter
Over 12,000 people affected by 'Ramon,' NDRRMC says
(Philstar.com) - November 21, 2019 - 11:49am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Ramon, which has now weakened into a low pressure area, has affected more than 12,000 persons, data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed.

In its latest situational report, the NDRRMC said that "Ramon" affected 3,309 families or 12,060 persons in 184 barangays of the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Bicol regions.

Some 119 evacuation centers are housing 6,687 persons or 1,957 families who were displaced by “Ramon,” while 304 families or 1,156 persons are being served outside of the evacuation centers.

READ: Signal No. 1 up in Batanes, Babuyan Islands as 'Sarah' intensifies

“Ramon” made landfall at Santa, Ana Cagayan around midnight of Wednesday, November 20.

Ahead of its landfall, five municipalities in Cagayan suffered power interruptions on Tuesday, November 19.

Data from the NDRRMC also showed that 25 road sections and 10 bridges in CAR, Cagayan and Bicol were affected by the storm. Of these, eight road sections and seven bridges remain not passable, according to the latest situational report.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the remnant LPA of Tropical Depression Ramon was estimated to be located 225 km west-southwest of Subic, Zambales.

PAGASA is also monitoring Severe Tropical Storm Sarah (international name: Fung-Wong) that is last located 425 km east-northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 340 km east of Basco, Batanes.

Cagayan, Aurora, northern Quezon, Metro Manila and most of Central Luzon will experience light to moderate rains with some isolated heavy rainshowers brought about by "Sarah" and the remnants of "Ramon."

“Sarah” is forecast to gradually weaken this weekend and exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Saturday. — Kristine Joy Patag

RAMONPH SARAHPH WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Here are the government offices and positions that Duterte has created since 2016
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said he as chief executive, unlike Congress, does not have the power to create offices and government...
Headlines
Robredo to Duterte: Just tell me to leave
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
She won’t hesitate to quit her post as chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) if President...
Headlines
Robredo tells Duterte: Want me out? Just say it
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 22 hours ago
Vice President Robredo advised President Duterte to tell her directly if he wants her out of the government's drug war.
Headlines
Can China shut down Philippines power remotely?
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The Senate committee on energy will conduct an inquiry into the apprehensions raised by the National Transmission Corp. that...
Headlines
Duterte assures due process for 2 Cabinet officials facing corruption probes
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
"I have seen it (complaint) and they are investigating. I have yet to have the result," Duterte told reporters in Malacañang...
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
Maguindanao massacre suspect Zaldy Ampatuan still in hospital
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Zaldy Ampatuan was rushed to the Taguig- Pateros District Hospital on October 21 following an examination conducted by the...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Signal No. 1 up in Batanes, Babuyan Islands as 'Sarah' intensifies
4 hours ago
Signal No. 1 is raised in Batanes and Babuyan Islands as Severe Tropical Storm Sarah intensified.
Headlines
13 hours ago
PNP begins enforcing vape ban; Duterte warns courts
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Confusion marked the reaction of the public and the police to President Duterte’s order on Tuesday to arrest those found...
Headlines
13 hours ago
No corruption in SEAG cauldron – Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte has defended the construction of the P55-million cauldron to be used for the opening of the Southeast Asian...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Duterte, South Korea president to discuss South China Sea
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Despite “hating” traveling and suffering from various ailments, President Duterte is pushing through with his...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with