Signal No. 1 up in Batanes, Babuyan Islands as 'Sarah' intensifies

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised in Batanes and Babuyan Islands as Severe Tropical Storm Sarah (international name Fung-Wong) intensified.

However, the TCWS over mainland Cagayan has been lifted as of Thursday morning as Sarah changed her track, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The wind signals over Batanes and Babuyan Islands might also be lifted if the weather disturbance further changes its path.

The northern and western sections of northern Luzon, particularly the coastal and mountainous areas, will experience gusty conditions due to the northeast monsoon or " amihan. "

At 4 a.m., Sarah was located 425 km east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 340 km east of Basco, Batanes.

The severe tropical storm packs maximum winds of 95 kph and gusts of up to 115 kph. It is moving north northwest at 25 kph.

PAGASA said Sarah is forecast to gradually weaken this weekend and may exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Saturday.

Forecast positions

24 hours (Friday morning): 205 km northeast of Basco, Batanes

48 hours (Saturday morning): 400 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes

72 hours (Sunday morning): 925 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes

Meanwhile, the remnant low pressure area of Tropical Depression Ramon was las located 110 west of Subic, Zambales.

Cagayan, Aurora, northern Quezon, Metro Manila and most of Central Luzon will experience light to moderate rains with some isolated heavy rainshowers brought about by the remnants of Ramon and Sarah.

PAGASA advised residents in these areas to continue monitoring for updates. — Patricia Lourdes Viray