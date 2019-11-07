EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This file photo shows a man wading through the sea of trash.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File
Duterte eyes war vs 'plastic'
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 7, 2019 - 2:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is considering banning single-use plastic, a major source of pollution.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the chief executive "floated the idea to ban the use of plastics, which according to him would require legislative action" during the 43rd Cabinet meeting Wednesday night.

There are at least seven bills in the Senate and 20 bills in the House of Representatives seeking to regulate or ban single-use plastic products. All proposed legislation remain pending at the committee level.

Some local governments have passed ordinances to regulate the use of plastic products.

Plastic pollution is a problem in the Philippines. The country—along with China, Vietnam and Indonesia—is frequently listed among the top contributors to marine plastic pollution.

Every year, almost 59.8 billion pieces of plastic sachets are used in the Philippines, according to a study on the country’s pollution problem by the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives

The report also showed that more than 17 billion shopping bags are used across the country and 1.1 billion diapers are discarded every year. The use of smaller, thinner and often transparent plastic bags or labo in the country is pegged at 16.5 billion a year.

According to the Plastic Atlas by the Heinrich Böll Stiftung and Break Free From Plastic, a total of 9.2 billion tons of plastic were produced between 1950 and 2017. 

PLASTIC POLLUTION RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
In 30 years, rising seas will threaten Philippine cities, towns home to 6.8M
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
By the end of the century, land currently occupied by 8.6 million Filipinos could be lower than the height of average annual...
Headlines
Robredo accepts drug czar post
By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Despite warnings from her supporters that she is being set up for failure, Vice President Leni Robredo accepted yesterday...
Headlines
Philippines resumes stamping on Chinese passports with 9-dash line map
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday announced that it will resume the stamping on passports of Chinese nationals entering...
Headlines
DFA chief to protest China's warning flares vs Philippine military planes after verification
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
The Philippines' top diplomat is awaiting confirmation on China's firing of warning flares against Philippine military aircraft...
Headlines
PCG to take maritime charge in West Philippine Sea
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
A few days after a Filipino-crewed commercial ship was allegedly harassed by a Chinese warship, Transportation Secretary Arthur...
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
‘Quiel’ now a severe tropical storm
3 hours ago
Severe tropical storm Quiel now packs peak winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 115 kph.
Headlines
5 hours ago
Radio broadcaster gunned down in Dumaguete
5 hours ago
Dindo Generoso was driving his car when he was killed by a lone gunman along Hibbard Avenue in Brgy. Piapi around 7:30 a.m.,...
Headlines
5 hours ago
Duterte hopes Robredo will see 'reality' upon taking drug war role
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte welcomed the decision of Vice President Leni Robredo to accept his offer lead the government's campaign...
Headlines
6 hours ago
Public hearings in Trump impeachment probe start next week
By Michael Mathes | 6 hours ago
The first open impeachment hearings into US President Donald Trump will begin next week, the congressman leading the probe...
Headlines
7 hours ago
Magnitude 5.5 quake hits Quezon province
7 hours ago
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolted Quezon province and was felt in several areas including cities in Metro Manila Thursday...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with