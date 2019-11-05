No word yet on ICAD post, but Robredo to present proposals on 'drug war'

MANILA, Philippines — Following Malacañang's designation of Vice President Leni Robredo as co-chairperson of the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs, her spokesperson on Tuesday said that it is still unclear whether the offer is serious or is part of political theater.

Lawyer Barry Gutierrez said that Robredo is willing to help even if the vice president has yet to decide on accepting the position of co-chairperson. "I don't think the position exists," he said, citing how Executive Order No. 15 creating the committee does not mention a co-chairperson.

"Tomorrow she will be presenting to the president her proposals," Gutierrez said in a press briefing, adding Robredo is focused on what she will present to President Rodrigo Duterte, who challenged her to take over the "war on drugs" in response to her comments that the campaign may need to be reassessed and "tweaked."

He said Robredo will be presenting the proposals, which would have "specific recommendations to the president as to what should be done to address yung mga failings ng current campaign."

He also stressed the vice president has been willing to help in the government's "war on drugs" even without being on the ICAD.

'Drug czar' post not Robredo's idea

"We have to remember that the VP never asked for an appointment. It was the president who raised it in the first place," Gutierrez said at a press briefing.

"The vice president started this entire conversation when she said that she had certain observations regarding shortcomings in the way the war on drugs was being raised," he said.

In an October 31 memorandum released to media on Tuesday, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea informed Robredo that she had been appointed ICAD co-chairperson. The ICAD was created in 2017 and is currently chaired by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

"The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Philippine National Police, Dangerous Drugs Board and all other law enforcement agencies are hereby directed to extend their full assistance and cooperation to the Vice President to ensure the success of the Government's efforts in the war against illegal drugs," the memorandum dated October 31 read.

"And even with this appointment, clearly it's still the president that will actually be calling the shots. Walang power itong co-chair ng ICAD even granting that [the] position will be created sometime in the future," Gutierrez said.

(The ICAD co-chair does not have power even granting that the position will be created sometime in the future.)

“Very clear na yung co-chair, pag tiningnan mo yung Executive Order Number 15, ay hindi nag-e-exist na position under the EO itself,” Gutierrez said.

(It’s very clear that the [ICAD] co-chair, if you check Executive Order 15, is not a position that exists under the EO itself.)

“So hindi namin alam kung papaano mareremdyuhan 'yun dahil wala namang naka-attach na any amendment to the executive order doon sa memorandum na pinadala.”

(So we don’t know how to resolve that since any amendment to the executive order wasn’t attached to the memorandum sent to the vice president.)

History of disapproval

Gutierrez said PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino, Robredo’s supposed co-chair if she accepts the appointment, had already expressed disapproval of Robredo’s capability to handle the "drug war."

"Papaano namin ite-take seriously itong ganitong klaseng offer, kung yung mismong magiging co-chair niya sa isang komite ay kahapon lang...nagpahayag na kaagad na hindi daw siya naniniwala sa magiging co-chair niya," Gutierrez said.

(How will we take this kind of offer seriously if her supposed future co-chair only yesterday said he had no faith in the vice president.)

PDEA Director General Aquino backtracked on his comment just a day earlier that he thought Robredo was unfit to lead drug war efforts due to lack of experience.

“PDEA welcomes the designation of VP Leni Robredo as co-chairman of ICAD,” Aquino said in a statement.

Duterte administration-allied Sens. Imee Marcos, Bong Go and Sherwin Gatchalian, however, said Robredo should accept the appointment.

"Tanggapin niya, the president needs all help he can get (versus) drug lords," Marcos said.

(Robredo should accept, the president needs all help he can get versus drug lords.)

Gutierrez last week said that Robredo cooperated with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and other agencies to suggest how the administration can improve efforts against illegal drugs, but “[h]er inputs were not acted on and the admin excluded her from further discussions soon after.”

The vice president, formerly chair of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council, also resigned from her post in December 2016 after being told by the Palace to “desist from attending all Cabinet meetings.”