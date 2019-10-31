EXPLAINERS
Department of Transportation, Release
Trial run of Dalian train extended until end of November
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 31, 2019 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The initial deployment period of the Dalian train set will be extended until the end of November to further assess its performance, the Department of Transportation said Thursday.

The Chinese-made train set, which can ferry 1,050 passengers per trip, will hit the tracks of Metro Rail Transit Line 3 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. until November 30. The trial run was scheduled to end on Thursday.

Michael Capati, MRT-3 director for operations, said the Dalian train set has been running properly. He added that the train management received responses indicating satisfaction from commuters.

DOTr said the deployment of the train set might be temporarily halted once the work on the line’s dilapidated rails begins.

The initial run of the Dalian train began mid-October, after Sumitomo Corporation-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-TES Philippines, signed a consent for the limited deployment of one train set.

The 48 Dalian trains procured by the previous administration, despite being delivered in 2016, mostly remained out of operation due to incompatibility concerns.

