EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo shows a Chinese-made Dalian train set.
DOTr, Release
MRT-3 adds China-made Dalian train to regular fleet
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 15, 2019 - 10:36am

MANILA, Philippines — The first Dalian train set, which can ferry 1,050 passengers per trip, has been added to the regular fleet of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3.

The train set with three coaches will be deployed on an initial trial run starting Tuesday, the Department of Transportation announced.

It will hit the tracks of MRT-3 mainline during evening off-peak hours, from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

DOTr said the deployment of the Chinese-made train comes after Sumitomo Corporation-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-TES Philippines, MRT-3’s Japanese provider, signed a consent for the limited deployment of one train set.

“The said consent indicates that the train set will be deployed for an initial trial period lasting up to when the maintenance provider begins its rail replacement works in November 2019,” DOTr said in a statement.

The agency said only three Dalian trains—equivalent to nine train coaches—have so far completed the necessary commissioning and validation tests, which included the 150-hour run.

The 48 Dalian trains procured by the previous administration, despite being delivered in 2016, mostly remained out of operation due to incompatibility concerns.

The gradual deployment of the first Dalian train set commenced in October 27 last year.

DALIAN TRAINS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION MRT-3
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What is PET Rule 65 and why are Robredo's lawyers bringing it up?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
"If upon examination of such ballots and proof, and after making reasonable allowances into account, the protestant or...
Headlines
OIC Gamboa vows policy change at PNP
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Newly designated Philippine National Police officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa vowed yesterday that there will be no...
Headlines
Vietnam pulls movie depicting China's nine-dash line map
20 hours ago
Vietnam has pulled out animated DreamWorks film "Abominable" for depicting China's expansive claims in the South China S...
Headlines
Citing due process, court sends back securities case vs Rappler board
By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 hours ago
The court held that there was “undue haste” in the filing of criminal charges in the court and the accused’s...
Headlines
Albayalde lost PNP personnel's confidence, Magalong says
By Artemio Dumlao | 21 hours ago
Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde, now on "non-duty" leave while waiting to retire from the Philippine National Police, stepped...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
3 other 'maltreated' PMA cadets recovering 'very well'
1 hour ago
The three other cadets from the Philippine Military Academy who have been possibly "maltreated" are now recovering.
Headlines
13 hours ago
Albayalde bids PNP goodbye
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Linked to illegal drugs by former colleagues just days before his retirement, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Leni to SC: Don’t change rules in VP protest
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday asked the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal,...
Headlines
13 hours ago
PNP chief’s move lauded, but probe to continue
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año lauded the decision of Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde to step...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Second round of polio vaccination kicks off
By Lino Dela Cruz | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health kicked off yesterday the second round of supplemental door-to-door vaccination against polio in some...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with