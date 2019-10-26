EXPLAINERS
Nene Pimentel
Honor guards salute during the wake of the late former Senate president Aquilino Pimentel Jr. at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City on Saturday.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman
Ex-Senate president Nene Pimentel laid to rest
(Philstar.com) - October 26, 2019 - 1:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senate president Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr. was brought to his final resting place on Saturday.

Pimentel’s remains were interred at the Heritage Park in Taguig City past 11 a.m. He was 85.

Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III had said his father had been sick with lymphoma, a cancer that spread throughout the body. Pimentel was put in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Metro Manila after his condition worsened.

His last foray in public service was being a member of the Duterte administration’s consultative committee tasked to review the Constitution.

Pimentel was also a member of the 1971 Constitutional Convention. Two years later, he was jailed among critics of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos, who had just imposed Martial Law. He was again detained for protesting the defeat of all opposition candidates, including himself, at the Batasang Pambansa elections in 1978.

He founded Partido Demokratiko Pilipino in 1982, which later merged in 1986 with Lakas ng Bayan—the party founded by the late senator Benigno Aquino Jr.

The elder Pimentel was elected senator in 1987 and served until 1992. He again served from 1998 to 2010. He was elected Senate president from 2000 to 2001 during which he and then chief justice Hilario Davide Jr. presided over the impeachment trial of then president Joseph Estrada.

AQUILINO “NENE” PIMENTEL JR.
Philstar
Recommended
