EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A 29-second clip showed the students calling Duterte "tuta" or a "puppy" of China and later on chanted "Let's kill this president charot!" inspired by Korean girl group BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love."
YouTube screengrab/Ruperto Quitag
UP Visayas students might be 'imitating' Duterte, Panelo says
(Philstar.com) - October 21, 2019 - 1:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — UP Visayas students, who drew online harassment for a cheer routine criticizing President Rodrigo Duterte's policies, might just be emulating the chief executive, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

A video of a group of UP Visayas students called Skimmers, an academic organization composed of BA Communication and Media Studies and BA Literature students, went viral over the weekend.

A 29-second clip showed the students calling Duterte "tuta" or a "puppy" of China and later on chanted "Let's kill this president charot!" inspired by Korean girl group BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love."

Panelo, in a televised press conference, pointed out that the chant against the president was just a joke.

"Obviously, they were joking. It's a free country. They can dish out jokes, criticisms," Panelo said.

The Malacañang mouthpiece also suggested that the students were just mimicking Duterte, who said he had previously killed in the past.

The president had also previously ordered the police to kill drug suspects, the latest of which is an order for police official Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido to “kill everybody” in Bacolod City.

READ: 'I killed because I felt she wanted it,' Duterte says at Arroyo testimonial dinner

"Joke naman pala. Si presidente 'di ba nagsabi na siya ng 'kill.' Baka ginagaya lang nila si presidente," Panelo said.

(It was just a joke. The president also said 'kill' before. Maybe they were just imitating the president.)

Asked about Duterte supporters harassing and redtagging the UP Visayas students, Panelo said it was just a "natural reaction" for them.

"That's very natural reaction for supporters of the president... It's a free country. They can react, too," Panelo said.

UP Visayas, meanwhile, condemned the threats and harassment hurled against its students.

The university stressed that the annual cheering competition contained satirical commentaries on current national issues "all in the spirit of fun, understanding and camaraderie."

"We remind them to exercise prudence in their actions, thus, we denounce all forms of threats and harassment hurled against them," UP Visayas said.

In the cheer routine, the Skimmers tackled national issues, including the West Philippine Sea, Rice Tarrification Law, the CHED memorandum to remove Filipino and Panitikan as core subjects in college and the government's proposal for mandatory ROTC.

"In UP Visayas, we encourage our students to think critically and allow them to exercise their freedom of expression," the statement read. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

RODRIGO DUTERTE UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES VISAYAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House to review K to 12
By Jess Diaz | 14 hours ago
The House of Representatives will review the effectiveness of the K to 12, or 12-year basic education program, Speaker Alan...
Headlines
Robredo asks PET anew: Junk poll protest
By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The lead counsel of Vice President Leni Robredo reiterated yesterday his appeal to the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential...
Headlines
Key PNP officials reshuffled
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
A week after new leadership was installed following the exit of its former chief, the Philippine National Police yesterday...
Headlines
Nene Pimentel, local government champion, 85
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Former Senate president Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr., a stalwart of the resistance to the Marcos dictatorship...
Headlines
Palace opposes two-year workers’ probationary period
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Malacañang is opposed to the bill seeking to extend workers’ maximum probationary period from six months to two...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
US Coast Guard chief arrives in Manila to affirm US-Philippines ties
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard welcomed US Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz as he arrived in Manila.
Headlines
4 hours ago
PNP puts key officials on 3-month probation
4 hours ago
PNP placed all its key officials under probation for three months days after top cop Oscar Albayalde stepped down from his...
Headlines
14 hours ago
Smartmatic unveils touchscreen voting tech
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Voting technology services provider Smartmatic recently introduced its newest voting machine touted by the London-based firm...
Headlines
14 hours ago
UP Visayas takes stand after cheer draws trolls
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Students from the University of the Philippines Visayas have condemned the “threats” and “harassments”...
Headlines
14 hours ago
Angara pushes price ceilings for more meds
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Sen. Sonny Angara backed the price ceilings implemented by the Department of Health for certain medicines, which he said would...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with