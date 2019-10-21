EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The performance of a group called Skimmers, students of Communication and Media Studies and Literature at UP Visayas, criticized the Duterte administration's policy on the West Philippine Sea.
Screen grab, YouTube/Ruperto Quitag
UP Visayas denounces threats against students over critical cheer routine
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2019 - 10:32am

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Philippines Visayas has defended its students after receiving online attacks over a cheer routine criticizing the Duterte administration.

In a statement released Sunday night, UP Visayas pointed out that the annual cheering competition in the university contained satirical commentaries and forays on current national issues and university policies.

The university noted that the satirical cheers and yells were made "all in the spirit of fun, understanding and camaraderie."

"In UP Visayas, we encourage our students to think critically and allow them to exercise their freedom of expression," the statement read.

UP Visayas also said it assures their students of protection while inside the campuses.

"We remind them to exercise prudence in their actions, thus, we denounce all forms of threats and harassment hurled against them," UP Visayas said.

A video clip that went viral on Twitter showed a group called Skimmers, an academic organization of students taking up Communication and Media Studies and Literature, criticizing President Rodrigo Duterte's policy towards China.

"Welcome to the Philippines, province of China! Digong, Digong — yes China. Scarborough Shoal? Yes China. Spratly Island? Yes China," the students chanted.

At the end of the 29-second clip, the Skimmers chanted "Let's kill this president charot!" to the tune of BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love."

The Skimmers, who won first place in the university's cheering competition, also tackled issues on the Rice Tarrification Law, CHED's memorandum to remove Filipino as a core subject in college and the proposed mandatory ROTC.

Bloggers and social media users supportive of the president took offense of the cheer routine and resorted to online attacks against the students, some even red-tagging them.

The UP Visayas University Student Council and student organizations have received a unity statement against harassment against members of the Skimmers.

"With the increased instances of redtagging by this oppressive state whenever the University raises awareness and action on societal issues, we will not and will never tolerate any kind of harassment or unjust behavior towards our constituents, whether we are facing a single troll or the whole Duterte administration. We won’t let this go unanswered," the student council said. 

REDTAGGING UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES VISAYAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo asks PET anew: Junk poll protest
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The lead counsel of Vice President Leni Robredo reiterated yesterday his appeal to the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential...
Headlines
Key PNP officials reshuffled
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
A week after new leadership was installed following the exit of its former chief, the Philippine National Police yesterday...
Headlines
Nene Pimentel, local government champion, 85
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Former Senate president Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr., a stalwart of the resistance to the Marcos dictatorship...
Headlines
Duterte to attend Japanese emperor coronation rites
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte will attend the coronation of the new Japanese emperor and two banquets during his fourth visit to Japan,...
Headlines
UP Visayas students take stand after adults take line from cheer routine literally
1 day ago
Clips from the performance spread on social media over the weekend "after certain groups and pages singled out a line in Skimmers'...
Headlines
Latest
11 hours ago
Smartmatic unveils touchscreen voting tech
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Voting technology services provider Smartmatic recently introduced its newest voting machine touted by the London-based firm...
Headlines
11 hours ago
UP Visayas takes stand after cheer draws trolls
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Students from the University of the Philippines Visayas have condemned the “threats” and “harassments”...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Angara pushes price ceilings for more meds
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Sen. Sonny Angara backed the price ceilings implemented by the Department of Health for certain medicines, which he said would...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Companies asked to notify DOLE on telecommuting plans
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Companies interested to adopt telecommuting work arrangement should notify the Department of Labor and Employment.
Headlines
11 hours ago
Congress urged to facilitate nurses’ pay hike
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
The Senate and the House of Representatives should pass a joint resolution authorizing the increase in the basic pay of government...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with