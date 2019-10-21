US Coast Guard chief arrives in Manila to affirm US-Philippines ties

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard welcomed US Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz as he arrived in Manila on Monday as part of his three-day visit to the country.

Schultz met with PCG Commandant Adm. Elson Hermogino and Deputy Commandant Vice Adm. Joel Garcia to affirm US-Philippines relations as a top maritime policy priority.

"My goal for the US Coast Guard is to be the partner of choice in the region," Schultz earlier said.

In their meeting, the US Coast Guard chief also pledged continued support for the PCG.

"Our specialized capabilities and expansive international relationships enable us to build partner-nation capacity and model rules-based values," Schultz said.

Last Saturday, Schultz went to Puerto Princesa City in Palawan to visit the crew of US Coast Guard Cutter Stratton, which is in the area to take part in the maritime training activity "Sama Sama" along with the Philippine and Japanese navies.

The USCGC Stratton has been deployed in the region since June to support the US Navy in its operations in the Indo-Pacific.

The 418-foot flagship of the US Coast Guard has been conducting maritime defense and security operations in the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea.

Schultz also participated in the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the landing of former President Sergio Osmeña and US Gen. Douglas MacArthur in Leyte beach.

He stressed that the US Coast Guard played an important role in the liberation of the Philippines during World War II.

"The ceremony offered not only an important moment of remembrance with the people of the Philippines, but it is also an opportunity to reflect on the enduring role of the US Coast Guard in the Pacific," Schultz said.