EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
US Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz visits the Philippine Coast Guard headquarters in Manila.
PCG/Released
US Coast Guard chief arrives in Manila to affirm US-Philippines ties
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2019 - 12:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard welcomed US Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz as he arrived in Manila on Monday as part of his three-day visit to the country.

Schultz met with PCG Commandant Adm. Elson Hermogino and Deputy Commandant Vice Adm. Joel Garcia to affirm US-Philippines relations as a top maritime policy priority.

"My goal for the US Coast Guard is to be the partner of choice in the region," Schultz earlier said.

In their meeting, the US Coast Guard chief also pledged continued support for the PCG.

"Our specialized capabilities and expansive international relationships enable us to build partner-nation capacity and model rules-based values," Schultz said.

Last Saturday, Schultz went to Puerto Princesa City in Palawan to visit the crew of US Coast Guard Cutter Stratton, which is in the area to take part in the maritime training activity "Sama Sama" along with the Philippine and Japanese navies.

The USCGC Stratton has been deployed in the region since June to support the US Navy in its operations in the Indo-Pacific.

The 418-foot flagship of the US Coast Guard has been conducting maritime defense and security operations in the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea.

Schultz also participated in the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the landing of former President Sergio Osmeña and US Gen. Douglas MacArthur in Leyte beach.

He stressed that the US Coast Guard played an important role in the liberation of the Philippines during World War II.

"The ceremony offered not only an important moment of remembrance with the people of the Philippines, but it is also an opportunity to reflect on the enduring role of the US Coast Guard in the Pacific," Schultz said. 

ELSON HERMOGINO KARL SCHULTZ PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD US COAST GUARD US-PHILIPPINES TIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House to review K to 12
By Jess Diaz | 13 hours ago
The House of Representatives will review the effectiveness of the K to 12, or 12-year basic education program, Speaker Alan...
Headlines
Robredo asks PET anew: Junk poll protest
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
The lead counsel of Vice President Leni Robredo reiterated yesterday his appeal to the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential...
Headlines
Key PNP officials reshuffled
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
A week after new leadership was installed following the exit of its former chief, the Philippine National Police yesterday...
Headlines
Nene Pimentel, local government champion, 85
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Former Senate president Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr., a stalwart of the resistance to the Marcos dictatorship...
Headlines
Palace opposes two-year workers’ probationary period
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Malacañang is opposed to the bill seeking to extend workers’ maximum probationary period from six months to two...
Headlines
Latest
13 hours ago
Smartmatic unveils touchscreen voting tech
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
Voting technology services provider Smartmatic recently introduced its newest voting machine touted by the London-based firm...
Headlines
13 hours ago
UP Visayas takes stand after cheer draws trolls
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Students from the University of the Philippines Visayas have condemned the “threats” and “harassments”...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Angara pushes price ceilings for more meds
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
Sen. Sonny Angara backed the price ceilings implemented by the Department of Health for certain medicines, which he said would...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Duterte to attend Japanese emperor coronation rites
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte will attend the coronation of the new Japanese emperor and two banquets during his fourth visit to Japan,...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Companies asked to notify DOLE on telecommuting plans
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Companies interested to adopt telecommuting work arrangement should notify the Department of Labor and Employment.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with