EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The National Federation of Peasant Women (Amihan) and other farmers groups on Oct. 15, 2019 marked the International Day of Rural Women by protesting in front of military headquarters Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City to speak out against the militarization of peasant communities.
Screen grab, Amihan Women Facebook Page
On Rural Women’s Day, peasant groups call on military to pull out of communities
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 15, 2019 - 3:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Federation of Peasant Women (Amihan) and other farmers groups on Tuesday marked International Day of Rural Women by protesting in front of Camp Aguinaldo, the military headquarters in Quezon City, to speak out against militarization in rural communities.

"While the world recognizes the invaluable contribution of peasant women to development, the Duterte regime does the opposite. Already engrossed in chronic landlessness, poverty, and hunger, Duterte worsens it by direct fascist attacks legitimized by his various authoritarian issuances," Amihan National Chairperson Zenaida Soriano said in a release.

Soriano said that aside from increased military presence in peasant communities resulting from the implementation of martial law in Mindanao and Memorandum Order 32 in Samar, Bicol, and Negros, troops also occupied places frequented by farmers, such as schools, daycare centers, barangay halls, barangay health centers, plazas, houses, and fields.

“Kung kaya’t nangangamba ang mga kababaihang magsasaka sa kanilang buhay at sa buhay ng kanilang mga anak na pumapasok sa mga eskwelahan,” Soriano told Philstar.com.

(This is why women farmers fear for their lives along with their children’s just for attending class in military-occupied schools.)

Human rights group Karapatan has said the farming sector has seen 216 extrajudicial killings and seven enforced disappearances between July 2016 and June 2019.

The figure includes 31 women, 29 elderly, and 10 minors, Soriano claimed.

Karapatan also tallied over 40,000 cases where educational, medical, and religious public places were used for military purposes.

Soriano also cited attacks that she said women in the provinces endure, such as sexual harassment and being forced to perform humiliating acts.

“Lahat ng ito ay nagreresulta ng sikolohikal at pisikal na trauma sa mga kababaihan at pamilyang magsasaka sa kanayunan,” Soriano said.

(All of this results in psychological and physical trauma among women and peasant families in the countryside.)

Sen. Leila de Lima, who chairs the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development in a Tuesday release said the government needs to support the plight of rural women.

“I call on our government to provide them all the opportunities in their community to uplift themselves and their families so they will not think that social mobility is only possible in urban areas,” the senator said.

“Their hard work, fortitude and sacrifice for the betterment of their families and communities pave the way for the progress not only of their locality but also of the global village.”

AMIHAN-NATIONAL FEDERATION OF PEASANT WOMEN ARMED FORCES OF THE PHI­LIPPINES WORLD RURAL WOMEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What is PET Rule 65 and why are Robredo's lawyers bringing it up?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
"If upon examination of such ballots and proof, and after making reasonable allowances into account, the protestant or...
Headlines
Leni to SC: Don’t change rules in VP protest
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday asked the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal,...
Headlines
OIC Gamboa vows policy change at PNP
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Newly designated Philippine National Police officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa vowed yesterday that there will be no...
Headlines
Vietnam pulls movie depicting China's nine-dash line map
1 day ago
Vietnam has pulled out animated DreamWorks film "Abominable" for depicting China's expansive claims in the South China S...
Headlines
Citing due process, court sends back securities case vs Rappler board
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
The court held that there was “undue haste” in the filing of criminal charges in the court and the accused’s...
Headlines
Latest
12 minutes ago
3 shortlisted for chief justice post
12 minutes ago
Three associate justices have made it to the shortlist for the next chief justice of the Philippines.
Headlines
32 minutes ago
Robredo hits Marcos: Between the two of us, I'm not a robber
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 32 minutes ago
Hitting back at the claim of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos that he has been robbed of the vice presidency, Vice...
Headlines
49 minutes ago
Palace: Up to MTRCB to ban 'Abominable' over China's map
By Franco Luna | 49 minutes ago
“Depende siguro yan sa MTRCB kung ano ang assessment nila,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said of...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Robredo: No other acceptable decision but to dismiss Marcos poll protest
1 hour ago
There is no other acceptable decision for the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, but to dismiss...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Calls mount for more opportunities for rural women
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a statement Tuesday, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said women in rural communities offer invaluable contributions...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with