LIST: Canceled flights as Typhoon Hagibis hits Japan

MANILA, Philippines — Manila airport authorities announced Saturday that some flights to Japan have been canceled as a powerful typhoon barrels towards Tokyo.
Typhoon Hagibis was downgraded slightly from its "super typhoon" status, but was still forecast to be packing maximum gusts of 216 kilometres per hour (134 miles per hour) when it makes landfall late Saturday.
Japan's Meteorological Agency warned that areas from the west to the northeast of the country would experience "brutal winds and violent seas".
The storm has wreaked havoc even before making landfall, forcing the cancellation of two Rugby World Cup matches, disrupted the Suzuka Grand Prix and grounded flights.
Here is the list of flights affected by Hagibis:
For Oct. 12, 2019 (Saturday)
TERMINAL 1
(JL) Japan Airlines
JL 746 Manila-Narita
JL 742 Manila-Narita
*JL 745 Narita-Manila
(GK) Jetstar Japan
*GK 40 Manila-Narita
TERMINAL 2
(PR) Philippine Airlines
PR 407/408 Osaka Kansai-Manila-Osaka Kansai
PR 437/438 Nagoya-Manila-Nagoya
PR 896/987 Manila-Taipei-Manila
PR 432 Manila-Tokyo Narita
PR 421/422 Tokyo Haneda-Manila-Tokyo Haneda
PR 423/424 Tokyo Haneda-Manila-Tokyo Haneda
PR 427/428 Tokyo Narita-Manila-Tokyo Narita
TERMINAL 3
(NH) All Nippon Airways
NH 820 Manila-Narita
NH 819 Narita-Manila
NH 870 Manila-Haneda
NH 869 Haneda-Manila
(5J) Cebu Pacific Air
5J 5054 Manila-Narita
5J 5055 Narita-Manila
5J 5056 Manila-Narita
5J 5057 Narita-Manila
(DL) Delta Airline
DL 180/181 Manila-Narita-Manila
TOTAL FLIGHTS: 27
For Oct. 13, 2019 (Sunday)
TERMINAL 2
(PR) Philippine Airlines
PR 423 Tokyo Haneda-Manila
PR 431 Tokyo Narita-Manila
TOTAL FLIGHTS: 2
— with a report from AFP
