LIST: Canceled flights as Typhoon Hagibis hits Japan

MANILA, Philippines — Manila airport authorities announced Saturday that some flights to Japan have been canceled as a powerful typhoon barrels towards Tokyo.

Typhoon Hagibis was downgraded slightly from its "super typhoon" status, but was still forecast to be packing maximum gusts of 216 kilometres per hour (134 miles per hour) when it makes landfall late Saturday.

Japan's Meteorological Agency warned that areas from the west to the northeast of the country would experience "brutal winds and violent seas".

The storm has wreaked havoc even before making landfall, forcing the cancellation of two Rugby World Cup matches, disrupted the Suzuka Grand Prix and grounded flights.

Here is the list of flights affected by Hagibis:

For Oct. 12, 2019 (Saturday)

TERMINAL 1

(JL) Japan Airlines

JL 746 Manila-Narita

JL 742 Manila-Narita

*JL 745 Narita-Manila

(GK) Jetstar Japan

*GK 40 Manila-Narita

TERMINAL 2

(PR) Philippine Airlines

PR 407/408 Osaka Kansai-Manila-Osaka Kansai

PR 437/438 Nagoya-Manila-Nagoya

PR 896/987 Manila-Taipei-Manila

PR 432 Manila-Tokyo Narita

PR 421/422 Tokyo Haneda-Manila-Tokyo Haneda

PR 423/424 Tokyo Haneda-Manila-Tokyo Haneda

PR 427/428 Tokyo Narita-Manila-Tokyo Narita

TERMINAL 3

(NH) All Nippon Airways

NH 820 Manila-Narita

NH 819 Narita-Manila

NH 870 Manila-Haneda

NH 869 Haneda-Manila

(5J) Cebu Pacific Air

5J 5054 Manila-Narita

5J 5055 Narita-Manila

5J 5056 Manila-Narita

5J 5057 Narita-Manila

(DL) Delta Airline

DL 180/181 Manila-Narita-Manila

TOTAL FLIGHTS: 27

For Oct. 13, 2019 (Sunday)

TERMINAL 2

(PR) Philippine Airlines

PR 423 Tokyo Haneda-Manila

PR 431 Tokyo Narita-Manila

TOTAL FLIGHTS: 2

— with a report from AFP