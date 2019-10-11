EXPLAINERS
Typhoon Hagibis (international name) is expected to make a quick landfall near Yokosuka in Japan before exiting back into the Pacific Ocean.
JMA
Filipinos in Japan cautioned to be careful as Typhoon Hagibis nears
(Philstar.com) - October 11, 2019 - 2:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs advised Filipinos in Japan to be cautious as Typhoon Hagibis (international name) is expected to hit the country this weekend.

"Hagibis," which the Japan Meteorological Agency has labeled a "violent typhoon," is expected to bring heavy rains, strong winds, high waves and storm surges to the country.

The Philippine Embassy in Tokyo also cautioned Filipinos to avoid traveling to areas the typhoon might potentially affect.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have canceled several domestic flights starting Friday while train operations in the greater Tokyo area might also be suspended if the forecast path of the typhoon will not change.

"Travellers are urged to always check the latest information from airlines, train companies and other public transportation companies," the DFA said.

The DFA added that Filipinos who might need assistance could contact the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo at +81 80 4928 7979 or +81 80 7000 7979.

Earlier this week, "Hagibis" passed over an uninhabited island in the Marianas Islands before moving northwest, sparing the Philippines on its way to Japan.

According to the JMA, "Hagibis" packs maximum sustained winds of 174 kph and gusts of up to 250 kph as of 1 a.m. (Manila time). It is moving north northwest at 25 kph. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

