NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech during the ceremonial awarding of housing units to former rebels at the Freedom Residences in Tagum City on July 16, 2019.
Presidential Photo/Richard Madel
8 in 10 Filipinos trust, approve of Duterte after Recto Bank — Pulse Asia
(Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 1:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — An overwhelming majority of Filipinos trust and approve the performance of President Rodrigo Duterte despite criticism on his handling of the Recto Bank incident, results of the latest Pulse Asia survey suggest.

Pulse Asia reported that 85% of the 1,200 adult respondents are appreciative of the performance of the chief executive. Only 3% said they disapprove of Duterte's performance, while 11% said they were undecided.

This is just two points below the 87% he recorded in March 2019 and within the ± 2.8 percent error margin.

Eighty-five percent of the respondents also trust the president, unchanged from his trust rating in March.

The poorest segment of Filipinos continues to trust and approve of Duterte's performance, with 86% of respondents Class E saying they trust the president. Of those surveyed, 87% said they are appreciative of his performance.

Highest rating in Mindanao

The performance ratings of Duterte in Luzon (82%) and the Visayas (90%) have been unchanged. Eighty-one percent of resident in Metro Manila said they appreciate the performance of the president.

His highest approval rating was in Mindanao, where 91% approve of his performance. This, however, was seven points lower than the 97% he received in March.

Duterte’s highest trust rating was also recorded in his bailiwick from 96% in March to 91% in June.

His trust rating improved in Metro Manila from 77% to 83% in June and the Visayas from 87% to 89% in June, while his score in Luzon remained the same at 81%.

A separate poll by Social Weather Stations showed that public satisfaction with Duterte reached a fresh record high in the second quarter of 2019 with 80% of adult Filipinos satisfied with his performance.

The survey was conducted from June 24 to 30, few weeks after a Chinese vessel rammed a Filipino fishing boat near Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea and a week after Duterte downplayed the incident as a “little maritime accident.”

Majority trust, approve of Robredo, Sotto

The same survey showed that a majority of Filipinos also trust and support Vice President Leni Robredo.

Robredo received a 55% approval rating and a 52% trust rating, an increase from the 49% and 47% she recorded in March 2019.

Pulse Asia noted that the vice president enjoys majority approval in most geographic areas and socio-economic groupings, with only resident of Metro Manila and those in class ABC withholding majority scores from her.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III enjoyed a huge increase in his performance and trust ratings. His approval rating was up by 12 points from 65% to 77% in June, while his trust ratings also spiked to 73 percent last month from 61% in March.

Distrust in former House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo was expressed by practically half of the respondents (49%). Only 22% said they trust the former leader of the lower chamber.

She also received the lowest approval rating of 26% among top government officials. Nearly half of Filipinos or 47% said they disapprove of Arroyo’s work.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin, meanwhile, received a slight increase in his approval rating, obtaining 41% from March’s 38%. His trust rating remained unchanged at 35%.

The Pulse Asia survey has a ± 2.8 percent error margin. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

GLORIA MACAPAGAL-ARROYO LENI ROBREDO LUCAS BERSAMIN PULSE ASIA RODRIGO DUTERTE TITO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More trains coming; fleet to grow by more than 5 times
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The government is planning to bolster the country’s fleet of operational train cars by more than five times by the end...
Headlines
More areas under Signal No. 2 as Tropical Storm Falcon maintains strength
20 hours ago
“Falcon” maintained strength hours after it intensified into a tropical storm as it continues to threaten...
Headlines
US to aid Philippines in ‘evidence-based’ drug war
By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The United States remains committed to working with the Philippines on “evidence-based” approaches to reducing...
Headlines
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for July 17
19 hours ago
A number of local government units announced class suspensions for July 17 in anticipation of "Falcon's" onslaught.
Headlines
‘BOC has long way to go vs corruption’
By Mary Grace Padin | 14 hours ago
The government still has a long way to go in curbing corruption within the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Finance Secretary Carlos...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra prepares for first SONA performance
1 hour ago
Cultural Center of the Philippines President Nick Lizaso said the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the fourth...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Days before SONA, Immigration warns foreigners against joining rallies
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Morente stressed: “Joining political demonstrations is an utter display of disrespect to the country’s authorities,...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Signal No. 2 still up in Batanes, wind signals lifted in other areas
2 hours ago
Batanes remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 2 as Tropical Storm Falcon maintains its strength and speed,...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Angat water level keeps dropping despite Falcon’s rains
3 hours ago
The water elevation at Angat Dam continued to drop despite the rains brought by Tropical Storm Falcon in the past three ...
Headlines
5 hours ago
Moderate to heavy rains in Luzon, Visayas due to 'Falcon'
5 hours ago
Warning signals are up in parts of north Luzon due to Tropical Storm Falcon, which has looped and is now centered east of...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with