EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In a press conference held on Oct. 7, 2019 with Kalikasan and Save Our Schools Network, Karapatan cited recent cases of online and offline harassment.
Karapatan, Release
Karapatan say rights workers under surveillance, being harassed
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2019 - 3:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Human rights monitor Karapatan on Monday condemned recent attacks against its workers, including threats of arrest against chairperson Elisa Tita Lubi, who is on medical leave.

In a press conference on Monday with Kalikasan and Save Our Schools Network, Karapatan cited recent cases of online and offline harassment.

Last Tuesday in Quezon City, an unidentified man on a motorcycle without a license plate took pictures of Karapatan National Council member Jose Mari Callueng and two other staff members without their consent.

Two days later, a different unidentified man on a black motorcycle took pictures of Callueng, Karapatan Vice-Chairperson Reylan Vergara, Deputy Secretary-General Roneo Clamor, and lawyer Maria Sol Taule. The group was on their way to file the final rejoinder in the perjury case filed by National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr.

Upon confrontation by Vergara and Clamor, the man denied taking pictures of the four Karapatan officers.

“We allege that police and military elements are behind all of these efforts of surveillance and intimidation, especially in connection to the poorly-fabricated perjury case filed against us by Esperon,” Karapatan Secretary-General Cristina Palabay said.

Esperon filed perjury charges against Karapatan and two other organizations in July after the latter submitted petitions for writ of amparo and habeas data at the Supreme Court in May.

Karapatan said the harassment and surveillance experienced by its workers are a "systematic and organized effort to attack, intimidate, and vilify human rights defenders and our work of documenting and reporting rights violations.”

There were 89,534 counts of threat, harassment, and intimidation recorded by Karapatan between July 2016 and June 2019.

Palabay also said her vehicle was tailed last Thursday by the man who had earlier took pictures of Callueng and two Karapatan staff.

A blotter report has since been filed by Karapatan before barangay chairperson of Barangay Central on Saturday.

Karapatan also spoke out against a series of threats experienced by rights workers and activists in Negros Occidental.

Rights workers in northern and southern parts of Negros Occidental reported receiving death threats through social media and by an unknown mobile number.

HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATION KARAPATAN SECRETARY GENERAL CRISTINA PALABAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Magalong: Cops willing to protect me
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Several senior police officers have come forward to offer protection to Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong amid what he says...
Headlines
Manila ranks 3rd among cities with lowest qualities of life
5 hours ago
Manila ranks 3rd among 56 cities in the world with the lowest quality of life, according to research by Deutsche Bank.
Headlines
Duterte: No generals in drug recycling
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte clarified yesterday that no police general was mentioned in the report on illegal drugs submitted to him...
Headlines
New typhoon seen to enter PAR this week
6 hours ago
Once it enters the country’s jurisdiction, the typhoon will be given a local name “Perla.”
Headlines
Fire official says arson caused Star City blaze
1 day ago
Star City, meanwhile, slammed the Bureau of Fire Protection over the "irresponsible" statements to the media.
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
OPAPP vows justice for 7 MILF members killed by local terrorists
1 hour ago
Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. on Monday said the government will exert all efforts to ensure justice will...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Karapatan say rights workers under surveillance, being harassed
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
There were 89,534 counts of threat, harassment, and intimidation recorded by Karapatan between July 2016 and June 2019.
Headlines
2 hours ago
Groups decry arrests of 10 activists over the weekend
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
There were 1,850 victims of illegal arrest without detention and 593 victims of illegal arrest and detention recorded between...
Headlines
4 hours ago
PUVs ferry commuters as LRT-2 remains out of service
4 hours ago
Transport authorities are fielding public utility vehicles to ferry passengers affected by the temporary shutdown LRT-2.
Headlines
5 hours ago
Duterte claims he has rare disorder causing his eyelids to droop and muscle to weaken
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
President Duterte said he got the nerve malfunction from his grandfather.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with