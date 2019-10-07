Manila ranks 3rd among cities with lowest qualities of life

MANILA, Philippines — Manila ranks 3rd among 56 cities in the world with the lowest quality of life, according to research from Deutsche Bank released in May.
Cities with the lowest quality of life:— World Index (@theworldindex) October 5, 2019
1
.???????? Lagos
2
.???????? Beijing
3
.???????? Manila
4
.???????? Dhaka
5
.???????? Jakarta
6
.???????? Mumbai
7
.???????? Rio de Janeiro
8
.???????? Cairo
9
.???????? Shanghai
10
.???????? Sao Paulo
(Deutsche Bank, 2019)
The country's capital, however, ranked 10th out of 56 countries in the cost-of-living index.
Cities with the highest quality of life are Zurich (Switzerland), Wellington (New Zealand), Copenhagen (Denmark), Edinburgh (United Kingdom) and Vienna (Austria).
Monthly salary
The Deutsche Bank report also found that Manila ranks 50th out of 55 cities on the worth of monthly salary (net of taxes).
The study showed that the net monthly salary in Manila in 2018 was at $498 while it slid to $480 in 2019, recording a 4% year-on-year change.
San Francisco (United States) came out as the city with the highest monthly salary in the world with $6,526
Cities with the lowest salaries are Cairo (Egypt) with a net monthly salary of $206, Lagos (Nigeria) with $236, Jakarta (Indonesia) with $362, Dhaka (Bangladesh) with $375 and Istanbul (Turkey) with $433.
Deutsche Bank collected its data from secondary sources and surveying prices posted online.
