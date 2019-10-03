Poe proposes ‘business class’ MRT-3 coaches

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:57 p.m.) — During the Senate hearing on the Department of Transportation’s budget on Thursday, Sen. Grace Poe suggested the creation of "business class" MRT-3 coaches as a measure to help reduce private car drivers on the road.

The idea came from an online user’s suggestion to her, Poe said.

“Ewan ko if this is something that you would consider. Habang ginagawa niyo ang Dalian trains, baka daw few or specific coaches that are designated for the business class?” she said, according to a post by The STAR.

The suggestion, Poe said, also recommended a fare of P200 to P300 per ride in the business-class MRT-3.

The senator said the move might be seen as controversial, but added that many would pay more to access better services. She likened the proposed measure to the setup in airplanes where there are different rates for business class and economy class seats.

Poe said the income from business class coaches could be used to help improve services in the MRT-3 and Light Rail Transit.

Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said the department would consider the proposal, noting that a similar arrangement is part of the design of trains to be set up in Clark, Bicol and Mindanao.

Poe said authorities should consider every suggestion to be able to address the worsening traffic problem in Metro Manila.

The glitch-prone MRT-3 ferries about half a million passengers daily. — with Cecille Suerte Felipe