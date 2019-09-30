PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
In this Sept. 21, 2019 photo, members of the House of Representatives led by House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano approves the proposed P4.1-trillion 2020 national budget bill on its third and final reading.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Cayetano: House is also anti-pork
(Philstar.com) - September 30, 2019 - 5:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — In response to the allegations of insertions in the proposed 2020 national budget, Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano stressed that the House of Representatives is also anti-pork.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson has been claiming "pork barrel" allocations of the House in the proposed budget for next year.

Cayetano, meanwhile, stressed that there is no evidence of pork in the proposed budget.

"We respect his advocacy but I think hindi niya matanggap that this House is also anti-pork," Cayetano said in a press briefing.

The House speaker also challenged critics to point out where the alleged pork insertions are so that they could address it.

"Kung meron pork ituro nila tatanggalin namin sa budget," Cayetano said.

Cayetano, along with other House leaders, presented the lower chamber's realignments on the P4.1-trillion national budget for 2020.

The House speaker reiterated that the budget, which the lower chamber approved on September 20, has "no pork, no parked funds and no delays."

Cayetano said he is expecting the bicameral conference committee to be contentious on the proposed budget.

"I expect it to be contentious in regards of what program should be funded. I cannot guarantee na walang magkakalat ng tsismis," Cayetano said.

Last week, Rep. Fredenil Castro (Capiz) demanded that Lacson should apologize over his "reckless, irresponsible and imprudent" allegations of insertions in the proposed budget.

Lacson, however, refused to do so and said Castro should be the one to apologize to the Filipino people "for abusing their hard earned tax money in all the years that he is in Congress." — Patricia Lourdes Viray

