DND exemption from order to shun grants, loans over Iceland resolution possible

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte might grant the request of the Department of National Defense be exempted from an order temporarily cutting ties with 18 members of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, on the president's orders, released a memorandum to suspend negotiations for all loan and grant agreements with countries that voted in favor of a United Nations resolution to monitor the human rights situation in the country.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said he might ask for an exemption for the Defense department as turning down grants and loans would adversely affect the military's modernization program.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the president might agree to Lorenzana's request but he does not know whether the president has heard of the proposal.

"The president is very reasonable. If it involves national security, he might. We have to wait for his thoughts on the matter. Let us wait for him to evaluate what the DND will provide him," Panelo said.

Lorenzana said the president's order would affect the DND, which benefits from foreign loans.

He noted that defense officials are looking to buy six patrol vessels from Australia, one of the 18 countries that voted in favor of the UN resolution.

Other countries that backed the resolution are Argentina, Austria, Bahamas, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Fiji, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Slovakia, Spain, Ukraine, the United Nations and Uruguay. — Patricia Lourdes Viray