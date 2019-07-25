NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Philippine Coast Guard has acquired new assets, such as these rigid hull inflatable boats, that will be used to enhance maritime security.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Coast Guard gets new boats, equipment for maritime security
(Philstar.com) - July 25, 2019 - 2:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard has acquired new boats and other assets that will be used for maritime rescue operations and capability enhancement.

The turnover ceremony for the newly acquired assets was held Thursday at the PCG headquarters in Manila.

The new assets included 12 seven-meter rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs), 73 rubber boats with outboard motor, 90 units of 4x4 pickup trucks with trailer hitch ball and mount, five fully-equipped ambulances and seven bus units.

The assets will be distributed to PCG districts nationwide for operations in maritime security, maritime law enforcement and engagement, search and rescue, response operations, transport crew, patrol and interdiction.

PCG Commandant Elson Hermogino has expressed gratitute to President Rodrigo Duterte and Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade for supporting the capability development of the PCG.

The Coast Guard is a uniformed service attached to the Department of Transportation.

"It is that time of the year that the services of the PCG are significantly high. It is our primordial duty to always be ready to respone to calamities, distress calls and save lives," Hermogino said.

Tugade, meanwhile, said the new equipment will also boost the morale of the PCG, adding that the new assets will boost their capability in safeguarding Philippine waters.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, guest of honor during the turnover and blessing ceremony, said he was happy to witness developments at the coast guard as some of its mandate intersects with the Department of National Defense.

"As stewards of these assets, let us utilize these properly in service to the Filipinos. Take care of these assets to safeguard the lives of our people," Lorenzana said.

The PCG has also been patrolling the West Philippine Sea, where China has installed military facilities. Beijing had also deployed hundreds of ships in the vicinity of Pag-asa Island, one of the largest features in the Spratly group.

The PCG is set to acquire a French-made offshore patrol vessel by December. The new ship will be its newest, biggest and most modern vessel.

The new offshore patrol vessel will be named BRP Gabriela Silang. It will be used to patrol the West Philippine Sea and Benham or Philippine Rise. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

ARTHUR TUGADE DELFIN LORENZANA ELSON HERMOGINO PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte officially endorsed sex tourism, trafficking in Boracay during SONA — solon
By Rosette Adel | 22 hours ago
A lawmaker from a women’s party-list said President Duterte advertised sex tourism in Boracay in his SONA.
Headlines
Gatchalian asks Duterte to certify proof of parking space bill as urgent
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called on President Rodrigo Duterte to certify as urgent the bill that would require prospective vehicle...
Headlines
Pinay held for 5.9 K shabu in Malaysia, may face death
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
A Filipina is facing the possibility of a death sentence after she was arrested for allegedly trafficking over 5.9 kilograms...
Headlines
Economic Cha-cha bill filed at House
By Jess Diaz | 16 hours ago
he administration’s Charter change (Cha-cha) initiative is still alive at the House of R epresentatives despite the...
Headlines
Business survey: BSP rated best, MWSS worst
By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
More than half of 69 government agencies got satisfactory marks from business executives, with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
MMFF to hold summer festival next year
1 hour ago
Metro Manila Development Authority chair General Danny Lim on Thursday announced that the Metro Manila Film Festival will...
Headlines
1 hour ago
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait
1 hour ago
A US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, the island's defense ministry said, a move likely to...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Bahay Pag-asa should be last place to abuse children — CHR
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The shortage of youth homes in the country and the alleged inhuman conditions in these facilities meant to reform and rehabilitate...
Headlines
16 hours ago
‘Death penalty for drug trafficking has better chance’
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Revival of the death penalty can move faster in Congress if the proposed legislation is applied only against high-level drug...
Headlines
16 hours ago
DFA chief: No renegotiation of MDT
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has refused to participate in any effort to renegotiate the 1951 Mutual Defense...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with