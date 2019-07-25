Coast Guard gets new boats, equipment for maritime security

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard has acquired new boats and other assets that will be used for maritime rescue operations and capability enhancement.

The turnover ceremony for the newly acquired assets was held Thursday at the PCG headquarters in Manila.

The new assets included 12 seven-meter rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs), 73 rubber boats with outboard motor, 90 units of 4x4 pickup trucks with trailer hitch ball and mount, five fully-equipped ambulances and seven bus units.

The assets will be distributed to PCG districts nationwide for operations in maritime security, maritime law enforcement and engagement, search and rescue, response operations, transport crew, patrol and interdiction.

PCG Commandant Elson Hermogino has expressed gratitute to President Rodrigo Duterte and Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade for supporting the capability development of the PCG.

The Coast Guard is a uniformed service attached to the Department of Transportation.

"It is that time of the year that the services of the PCG are significantly high. It is our primordial duty to always be ready to respone to calamities, distress calls and save lives," Hermogino said.

Tugade, meanwhile, said the new equipment will also boost the morale of the PCG, adding that the new assets will boost their capability in safeguarding Philippine waters.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, guest of honor during the turnover and blessing ceremony, said he was happy to witness developments at the coast guard as some of its mandate intersects with the Department of National Defense.

"As stewards of these assets, let us utilize these properly in service to the Filipinos. Take care of these assets to safeguard the lives of our people," Lorenzana said.

The PCG has also been patrolling the West Philippine Sea, where China has installed military facilities. Beijing had also deployed hundreds of ships in the vicinity of Pag-asa Island, one of the largest features in the Spratly group.

The PCG is set to acquire a French-made offshore patrol vessel by December. The new ship will be its newest, biggest and most modern vessel.

The new offshore patrol vessel will be named BRP Gabriela Silang. It will be used to patrol the West Philippine Sea and Benham or Philippine Rise. — Patricia Lourdes Viray