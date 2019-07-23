NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this June 15, 2019 photo, fishermen at the San Jose fish port in Occidental Mindoro, which faces the West Philippine Sea, prepare to set sail before dawn.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos, file
'China will scoop all fish in West Philippine Sea'
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2019 - 12:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Following the declaration of President Rodrigo Duterte that China can continue fishing in Philippine exclusive economic zone, Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio warned that this would seriously deplete fish stocks in the West Philippine Sea.

The senior magistrate noted that China has the largest fishing fleet in the world with about 220,000 huge steel-hulled trawlers as opposed to Filipino fishermen's wooden boats.

"They can scoop the fish there in less than a year and if the fish will be gone, it will be depleted," Carpio told ANC's "Headstart" Tuesday.

Carpio further noted that China's fishing fleet go all the way to trawl in the waters of Africa and South America as there is no more fish in Chinese coastal waters.

On Duterte's remarks in his State of the Nation Address that he was only invoking traditional fishing rights, Carpio clarified that the arbitral ruling on traditional fishing only applies to the territorial sea and archipelagic waters.

The July 2016 landmark ruling of the arbitral tribunal ended traditional fishing rights by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) for the exclusive economic zone (EEZ), according to Carpio.

"However, of course a sovereign state being sovereign can allow, out of the goodness of their own heart, other countries to fish but we are 105 million people. There's not enough fish for us in the West Philippine Sea," Carpio said.

"Why will we allow the Chinese to fish when they can scoop all the fish and they don't allow us to fish in their own waters?" he added.

As the arbitral ruling already extinguished traditional fishing rights in the EEZ, China can only demand traditional fishing rights in territorial sea, such as the Scarborough Shoal.

Under the UNCLOS, the coastal state should determine if there is a surplus of fish stocks in their waters.

Carpio, however, noted that fish stocks in the West Philippine Sea has depleted to about 50% in the last 10 years.

"We cannot find galunggong anymore... Very few countries declare a surplus. Only the small states in the Pacific declare surplus because they're very small but they have huge exclusive economic zones," Carpio said.

Under the UNCLOS, the coastal state, in this case the Philippines, can give other states access to the surplus if the former does not have the capacity to harvest the entire allowable catch.

The UNCLOS also indicates that the coastal state should cosider factors, including the significance of living resources of the area to the country's economy and other national interests in giving access to other states to its EEZ.

ANTONIO CARPIO CHINA PHILIPPINE EXCLUSIVE ECONOMIC ZONE SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
As it happened: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2019
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address today, July 22.
Headlines
FULL TEXT: Duterte's 2019 SONA speech
18 hours ago
Read the full text of President Rodrigo Duterte's 4th SONA speech here.
Headlines
Cayetano beats the odds
By Jess Diaz | 14 hours ago
The expected fireworks fizzled out at the last minute and, in the end, members of the House of Representatives opted yesterday...
Headlines
Duterte: No ifs or buts, WPS is ours. But...
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
Faced with criticisms and threats of an impeachment complaint, President Duterte reiterated that the West Philippine Sea belongs...
Headlines
‘ABS-CBN franchise will be OK if it hurdles Congress’
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Will President Duterte veto the bill renewing ABS-CBN’s franchise once it reaches his desk?
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
WATCH: Customs crushes smuggled sports car
1 hour ago
The Bureau of Customs on Tuesday destroyed a second-hand sports car that had been misdeclared as auto parts.
Headlines
2 hours ago
Trial to open for journalist critical of Duterte
2 hours ago
High-profile Philippine journalist Maria Ressa's libel trial opens Tuesday in a case that press freedom advocates see as government...
Headlines
14 hours ago
‘I will end my term fighting’
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Although still basking in popularity halfway through his six-year tenure, President Duterte vowed yesterday to end his term...
Headlines
14 hours ago
Not in SONA: Federalism, tenure bill
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
While President Duterte’s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) lasted for 94 minutes, it was surprisingly silent...
Headlines
14 hours ago
Delayed start, long speech, singing President
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
He was over an hour late, and his speech ran much longer than he promised.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with