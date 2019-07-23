NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Sen. Tito Sotto takes his oath of office as Senate president during the opening of the first regular session of the 18th Congress. Administering his oath of office is Sen. Panfilo Lacson. Also in the photo is Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
Senate must act on 'verbal' fishing deal with China — Carpio
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2019 - 11:31am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate must immediately act on the Philippines' fishing deal with China, which President Rodrigo Duterte confirmed in his State of the Nation Address (SONA), Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said.

In his fourth SONA on Monday, Duterte justified his position on allowing China to fish in Philippine exclusive economic zone. The president claimed that he was only invoking traditional fishing rights under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Duterte earlier said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a "verbal agreement" on fishing in the West Philippine Sea.

In a television interview, Carpio pointed out that this deal between the two leaders is an international agreement.

"Under the constitution, that has to be ratified by the Senate before it can be implemented. What's happening now is it's being implemented without the approval of the Senate," Carpio told ANC's "Headastart" Tuesday morning.

Under Section 4, Article XVIII of the 1987 Contitution, "All existing treaties or international agreements which have not been ratified shall not be renewed or extended without the concurrence of at least two-thirds of all the Members of the Senate."

Carpio, one of the men behind the Philippines' arbitral victory, had warned Duterte not to mention the fishing deal in his SONA as this would become binding for the country.

Despite the lack of document signed between Duterte and Xi, the verbal agreement is considered an international treaty as the chief executive confirmed it in his SONA.

"Though it's rarely done, it's always in writing, but it is recognized under customary international law. You can have an international agreement verbally," Carpio said.

"So now the ball is in the court of the Senate. It has to act now to either ratify or repudiate that it's up to the Senate now," he added.

ANTONIO CARPIO CHINA PHILIPPINE EXCLUSIVE ECONOMIC ZONE RODRIGO DUTERTE SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA XI JINPING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
As it happened: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2019
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address today, July 22.
Headlines
FULL TEXT: Duterte's 2019 SONA speech
17 hours ago
Read the full text of President Rodrigo Duterte's 4th SONA speech here.
Headlines
Cayetano beats the odds
By Jess Diaz | 12 hours ago
The expected fireworks fizzled out at the last minute and, in the end, members of the House of Representatives opted yesterday...
Headlines
Duterte: No ifs or buts, WPS is ours. But...
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Faced with criticisms and threats of an impeachment complaint, President Duterte reiterated that the West Philippine Sea belongs...
Headlines
‘ABS-CBN franchise will be OK if it hurdles Congress’
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Will President Duterte veto the bill renewing ABS-CBN’s franchise once it reaches his desk?
Headlines
Latest
26 minutes ago
WATCH: Customs crushes smuggled sports car
26 minutes ago
The Bureau of Customs on Tuesday destroyed a second-hand sports car that had been misdeclared as auto parts.
Headlines
1 hour ago
Trial to open for journalist critical of Duterte
1 hour ago
High-profile Philippine journalist Maria Ressa's libel trial opens Tuesday in a case that press freedom advocates see as government...
Headlines
12 hours ago
‘I will end my term fighting’
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Although still basking in popularity halfway through his six-year tenure, President Duterte vowed yesterday to end his term...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Not in SONA: Federalism, tenure bill
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
While President Duterte’s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) lasted for 94 minutes, it was surprisingly silent...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Delayed start, long speech, singing President
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
He was over an hour late, and his speech ran much longer than he promised.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with