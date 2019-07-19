NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Protesters burn a mock Chinese flag with portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during a rally in front of the Chinese consulate in Manila on July 13, 2019, to coincide with anniversary of arbitral ruling by United nations on the South China sea. Protesters descended on the Chinese consulate in Manila, to oppose the Asian superpower's growing sway in the Philippines and as tensions rise over Beijing's presence in the disputed South China sea.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Filipinos' trust in China falls, US rises — SWS
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2019 - 5:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos' trust in China declined while the United States saw a higher trust rating in the second quarter of 2019, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The poll conducted from June 22 to 26 found that 51% of adult Filipinos have little trust in China, 21% undecided and 27% with much trust.

This garners a net trust rating of a "poor" -24, which is 18 points down from China's -6 in March. The poll firm said this is the lowest since China's net trust rating of -35 in June 2018.

Along with the lower trust rating 43% of the respondents disagreed with the statement, "Most of what the Chinese government wants to happen in the Philippines is good for the Filipinos.

Meanwhile, 27% said they agree that China has good intentions for the Filipino people.

The US, on the other hand, enjoyed a 13-point surge in its net trust rating for the second quarter.

The survey showed that 81% of Filipinos have much trust, 11% undecided and 8% with little trust in Washington. This garners a net trust rating of an "excellent" +73.

On the statement that the US government has good intentions for Filipinos, 55% agreed, 28% were undecided and 17% disagreed.

Among those who distrust China, the net agreement that the Chinese government has good intentions for the Filipinos was also lower.

The poll found that net agreement on the statement was "very weak" -34 among those with little trust in China, "moderately weak" -10 among those undecided and "moderately strong" +13 among those who have much trust in Beijing.

China was the only country with a negative trust rating among countries tested for public trust.

All the other countrues had "good" net trust rating: Canada with +46, Australia with +46, Japan with +45, New Zealand with +38 and Malaysia with +34.

The survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews among 1,200 Filipino adults nationwide — 300 each in Metro Manila, balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The poll has a margin error of ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

"The Social Weather Survey items on public trust in selected countries, and on the intentions of foreign governments, are non-commissioned. These items were included on SWS's own initiative and released as a public service," SWS said.

CHINA SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS UNITED STATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why defining 'extrajudicial killings' in law is a vital step toward accountability
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Lawyer Jacqueline De Guia, CHR spokesperson, told Philstar.com Thursday that the lack of a “precise definition”...
Headlines
How long Duterte's SONAs were through the years
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is set to deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22.
Headlines
LPA re-enters PAR, becomes Tropical Depression Goring
8 hours ago
The low pressure area—which was earlier spotted off extreme northern Luzon—has developed into a tropical depression...
Headlines
PNP files sedition raps vs Leni, opposition, bishops
By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
Police have filed sedition and other criminal complaints against Vice President Leni Robredo, several members of the Catholic...
Headlines
Philippines, US dialogue missed chance to address South China Sea 'grey zone' — analyst
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
While the Philippines and the United States reaffirmed their defense cooperation in their last dialogue, the two countries...
Headlines
Latest
39 minutes ago
‘Goring’ on its way out of PAR
39 minutes ago
At 4 p.m., “Goring” was spotted 380 kilometers north northeast of Basco, Batanes. It is heading northeast at 30...
Headlines
52 minutes ago
IBP, fisherfolk withdraw Kalikasan writ plea
By Kristine Joy Patag | 52 minutes ago
The IBP filed a motion on Friday asking the SC to be allowed to withdraw the petition.
Headlines
3 hours ago
Pangilinan calls on LP congressmen to back Robredo
3 hours ago
Sen. Francis Pangilinan, president of the Liberal Party, urged lawmakers from their political party to stand behind Vice President...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Sandiganbayan clears military, police officers in 'Morong 43' case
3 hours ago
Military and police officers were accused of preventing the 43 health workers from conferring with their lawyer while in...
Headlines
7 hours ago
Signal No. 1 over Batanes due to Tropical Depression Goring
7 hours ago
Tropical Cyclone Wind Warning Signal No. 1 has been raised over Batanes due to the effects of Tropical Depression Goring...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with