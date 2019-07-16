NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PDP-Laban is President Rodrigo Duterte's political party.
Businessworld/File
SC affirms Comelec recognition of Pimentel bloc as PDP-Laban's leaders
(Philstar.com) - July 16, 2019 - 11:50am

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court affirmed the Commission on Elections’ recognition of Sen. Koko Pimentel as the "legitimate" head of the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino-Laban party and its officers.

In an SC en banc notice of resolution released Tuesday, the high court dismissed the petition filed by Rogelio Garcia, who claimed to be the national president of PDP-Laban, assailing the Comelec’s Nov. 28, 2018 resolution.

Garcia accused the poll commission of grave abuse of discretion when it declared Pimentel’s submitted sworn information update statement (SIUS) and list of authorized signatories as the “legitimate and official” SIUS and LIAS for the 2019 midterm elections.

PDP-Laban factions

This came after an internal squabble erupted in President Rodrigo Duterte's political party last year.

For the 2019 midterm polls, Pimentel and Garcia—who claimed he ousted the senator as head of the political party—filed their respective SIUS and LIAS, but the Comelec said it “takes judicial notice” that Pimentel “was the one authorized” to file the LIAS for the political party in 2016.

“The Commission still maintains its recognition of the officers of Pimentel Group and PDP-Laban’s legitimate officers authorized to act for and in behalf of PDP-Laban,” the Comelec resolution further read.

Garcia then elevated his petition to the SC.

In resolving his petition for certiorari, the SC said that Garcia failed to sufficiently show that the Comelec committed grave abuse of discretion.

It held: “As correctly found by the COMELEC, without a direct challenge questioning the legitimacy of the group of Senator Pimentel as the officers of PDP Laban and a consequent adverse ruling by the COMELEC against such officers, it must continue to act for and in behalf of PDP Laban.”

“Necessarily, the Comelec must recognized  the SIUS and the List submitted by such officers,” the notice further read.

The tribunal however stressed that its resolution is “without prejudice to the filing of direct challenge by petitioner questioning the legitimacy of Sen. Pimentel’s group before the Comelec.”

This is not the first power struggle within PDP-Laban, a minority party until Duterte ran for president and won.

In 2014, Pimentel and Jejomar Binay, vice president at the time and the party's chairman, were at odds over the party's senatorial slate for the 2016 elections.

The United Nationalist Alliance, at the time a coalition between PDP-Laban and the Estrada-led Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino, included Juan Miguel Zubiri on its slate despite Pimentel filing an electoral case against the former over the 2007 elections.

Binay bolted PDP-Laban and formed UNA as a political party while Pimentel ran under the administration Liberal Party-led "Daang Matuwid" ticket.

Pimentel and Zubiri have long mended fences and are both members of the majority bloc at the Senate. — Kristine Joy Patag

2019 MIDTERM POLLS KOKO PIMENTEL PDP-LABAN SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More than 'ice': A look at Iceland's feats in world rankings and role at UN rights council
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 20 hours ago
President Duterte said Iceland is mainly "just ice." But it's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his misconceptions...
Headlines
Will the Philippines quit UN rights body?
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Following the adoption of a resolution for a review of the Philippine government's drug war, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro...
Headlines
Government cautioned on withdrawal from rights body
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson yesterday cautioned the government against Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.’s intention...
Headlines
Noy skipping SONA anew; CHR chief waiting for invitation
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Former president Benigno Aquino III will again skip the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of his successor – as he...
Headlines
Consequences? No DFA official at French National Day
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Maybe they don’t work on Sundays.
Headlines
Latest
21 minutes ago
Lumad schools suspended over 'recycled lies, unverified reports,' Karapatan says
21 minutes ago
Human rights group Karapatan on Tuesday blamed National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. for the suspension order against...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Philippines pullout from UNHRC is Duterte’s call – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
It would be up to President Duterte to decide whether the Philippines should withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Law signed giving 20% fare discounts to students
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Students are now entitled to a 20 percent discount on all public transportation.
Headlines
12 hours ago
‘Bilateral talks with China still best option’
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte is sticking to diplomatic means in asserting the country’s rights over the West Philippine Sea where...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Heavy rains ahead from Falcon
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Tropical Depression Falcon is expected to bring rains in many parts of the country in the next three days but may not be able...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with