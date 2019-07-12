NEW ON NETFLIX
Morales on DFA chief Locsin: In some instances, we should not take him seriously
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2019 - 5:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales said Friday Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. should not be taken seriously “in some instances,” citing previous occasions when the Philippines' top diplomat took back some of his controversial remarks.

Morales was commenting on the Twitter-active Locsin’s warning that there will be “consequences, far-reaching ones” following the UN rights council’s adoption of a resolution compelling an international review of killings under the Duterte administration’s lethal drug war.

“Well, sometimes, you know Secretary Locsin says something that he does not actually mean,” Morales told reporters on the sidelines of a forum in Manila, as she recalled the time when Locsin immediately apologized for calling Vice President Leni Robredo “stupid.”

READ: Locsin calls Robredo boba, apologizes

“They blurt out something and then the following day, or days after, they come up with a different nuance,” she added. “Well in some instances we should not take him seriously. That’s very blunt on my part.”

The UNHRC narrowly approved Thursday a two-page resolution tabled by Iceland. The text, however, is not seeking an inquiry into the human rights situation in the country but a report—in what activists have described as “a compromise” made to win a majority.

Locsin said the resolution does not represent the will of the council, “much less that of the developing countries who are always the target of such resolutions.”

"The Philippines rejects this resolution," Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said in a statement. 

"We will not accept a politically partisan and one-sided resolution, so detached from the truth on the ground,” he added.

