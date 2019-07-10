NEW ON NETFLIX
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the DOH would continue to provide free vaccination to school-age children from kindergarten to Grade 7 using the school-based platform.
File
‘No parental consent, no vaccination’
Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) - July 10, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Only children with parental consent can avail themselves of the government’s free immunization program, the Department of Health (DOH) said yesterday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the DOH would continue to provide free vaccination to school-age children from kindergarten to Grade 7 using the school-based platform.

“Only learners with parental consent will be vaccinated after a quick health assessment and evaluation of their immunization status against measles,” Duque noted.

The health secretary, however, encouraged mothers and caregivers to avail themselves of the government’s free immunization services to protect their children from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The DOH is implementing school-based immunization as a strategy to reach older children and adolescents, according to Duque.

“It is a platform to provide a second opportunity for vaccination and an excellent platform that integrates other public health interventions, like mass deworming,” he explained.

With the program, the DOH hopes to immunize a total of 9,913,032 schoolchildren.

During the launch of the program last week, 2,259 Grade 7 students were targeted for measles vaccination and booster shots of tetanus-diphtheria.

The DOH is also targeting to immunize 58,037 Grades 1-7 pupils and students from Valenzuela City. Of the number, 14,967 will be given booster shots of tetanus-diphtheria and 3,473 Grade 4 female pupils will be given the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

Duque said the school-based immunization program would continue until September.

Counting on public trust

Pleased by an improving public sentiment over vaccines, Duque is counting on the public’s trust as he led a measles vaccination program in Valenzuela yesterday.

Duque led the DOH’s school-based immunization program at the Apolonia Rafael Elementary School in Barangay Mapulang Lupa, where 58,037 grade school pupils were injected with measles vaccines as the department seeks to avoid a repeat of the measles outbreak in Metro Manila early this year.

Duque expressed relief that for the new school year, parents are now more convinced of the benefits of early vaccination for their children, following the Dengvaxia vaccine scare blamed on the widespread publicity of Public Attorney’s Office chief Persida Acosta in assisting the families of children who died of dengue symptoms following the administration of the vaccine.

The DOH has attributed the measles outbreak – a 550 percent increase of measles cases in Metro Manila from Jan. 1 to Feb. 6 this year compared with the same period last year – to the low vaccination coverage following the vaccine scare.

“This is a total turnaround from what it used to be during the height of the Dengvaxia scare. I hope parents will not bring their children out of fear, but because of trust and confidence on the vaccine,” Duque said.

Duque added that he would support the passage of a bill that would make immunization mandatory for students before they enter school, but admitted this has to go through public consultations first.

Accompanying her five-year-old daughter, Criselda Palongo admitted being scared of vaccines due to the Dengvaxia fiasco, but said she has since regained her trust in the government’s immunization program.

“I was scared because of the news. If it’s Dengvaxia vaccine, I’d rather not have them vaccinated because it’s difficult to trust the vaccine. But other than that, my trust on other vaccines had not waned,” said Palongo, whose daughter had been hit by measles and chicken pox because she was not vaccinated. – With Marc Jayson Cayabyab

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Isko Moreno wants to rid Manila schools of politicians’ names — even his own
9 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno wants names of politicians removed from schools in the Philippine capital.
Headlines
Amal Clooney to represent journalist Maria Ressa
13 hours ago
Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney will lead a legal team representing Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, who is facing a string of charges...
Headlines
Duterte might 'educate' Filipinos on West Philippine Sea in 4th SONA
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 13 hours ago
"Maybe sa SONA, I will educate people na 'yung ginawa ko sabi ko 'You can fish'... Tama talaga ako," the president said.
Headlines
Duterte endorsement shreds semblance of House independence, solons say
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said his endorsement of a shared speakership does not count as interference in the affairs of the...
Headlines
No delays in legislation amid term-sharing between Cayetano, Velasco — Palace
9 hours ago
Allaying fears raised by critics, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said there would be no disruption on committee...
Headlines
Latest
46 minutes ago
DOTr to complete upgrade of more airports
By Richmond Mercurio | 46 minutes ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has committed to complete the upgrade of 27 more commercial airports in the country...
Headlines
46 minutes ago
‘No parental consent, no vaccination’
By Mayen Jaymalin | 46 minutes ago
Only children with parental consent can avail themselves of the government’s free immunization program, the Department...
Headlines
46 minutes ago
Calls for UN probe of drug war hit
By Romina Cabrera | 46 minutes ago
The Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), the country’s drug policymaking body, has denounced calls to have the United Nations...
Headlines
46 minutes ago
Swedish envoy: Duterte’s rape jokes not funny
By Pia Lee-Brago | 46 minutes ago
With Sweden actively pursuing a feminist foreign policy, its ambassador in the Philippines does not find President Duterte’s...
Headlines
46 minutes ago
Sara, Paolo mum on term sharing of speaker
By Jess Diaz | 46 minutes ago
Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte and Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio kept silent on the division of the speaker’s...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with