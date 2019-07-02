FACT CHECKS
Photo shows GSIS president and general manager Jesus Clint Aranas.
File
GSIS chief Aranas resigns
(Philstar.com) - July 2, 2019 - 5:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — The president and general manager of the Government Service Insurance System tendered his resignation Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to President Rodrigo Duterte, Jesus Clint Aranas said his resignation from the post is effective July 2.

The STAR, quoting Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, reported that the Office of the President has already received Aranas' resignation letter. Medialdea could not say whether President Rodrigo Duterte had accepted his resignation.

Aranas was appointed to the state-run pension fund in November 2017, replacing Francisco Duque III, who was appointed Health secretary.

Prior to his stint in GSIS, Aranas served as the deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Aranas ranked eighth in the list of highest-paid government officials in 2018. He took home a total of P11.1 million last year, up from P1.679 million in 2017 when he was a deputy commissioner of BIR for 10 months and GSIS Board of Trustees member for just over a month. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

