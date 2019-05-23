ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Based on COA’s “Report on Salaries and Allowances” or ROSA, six of the top 10 officials who received the heftiest pay in 2018 were from the BSP.
Bernardo Batuigas
BSP execs still highest paid in government – COA
Elizabeth Marcelo (The Philippine Star) - May 23, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Executives of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) have again dominated the Commission on Audit (COA)’s list of highest paid government officials.

Based on COA’s “Report on Salaries and Allowances” or ROSA, six of the top 10 officials who received the heftiest pay in 2018 were from the BSP.

Retained in the top spot was the late BSP governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. with total pay of P21.047 million from P14.92 million in 2017.

Espenilla died of cancer on Feb. 23 this year at the age of 60. He was replaced by former budget secretary Benjamin Diokno.

Second on the list was Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) president and chief executive officer Cecilia Borromeo with a total pay of P15.803 million from P12.462 million in 2017.

Borromeo snatched the spot from BSP deputy governor for monetary and economics Diwa Guinigundo, whose total pay of P14.411 million (from P13.502 million in 2017) relegated him to third spot previously occupied by Borromeo.

BSP deputy governor for resource management Maria Almasara Cyd Tuaño-Amador took fourth spot from Solicitor General Jose Calida, who slid to sixth place.

Amador received a total pay of P13.867 million from P10.157 million in 2017, while Calida took home P12.469 million from P10.917 million in 2017.

In fifth place was BSP deputy governor for financial supervision Chuchi Fonacier with a total pay of P13.504 million, a hefty increase from P8.663 million in 2017 when she placed 13th on the list.

Landing in seventh spot was BSP assistant governor for financial market operations Ma. Ramona Gertrudes Santiago with P11.322 million from P9.239 million the previous year.

Making the biggest leap was Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) president and general manager Jesus Clint Aranas who landed eighth from 1,657th place in 2017.

For 2018, Aranas took home a total of P11.1 million from P1.679 million in 2017 when he was a deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) for 10 months and GSIS Board of Trustees member for just over a month.

President Duterte had appointed Aranas to the GSIS only in November 2017, replacing Francisco Duque III who was appointed as health secretary.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin landed in ninth spot with a total pay of P10.919 million from P6.814 million in 2017 when he placed 22nd on the list.

In 10th spot in the 2018 list was BSP assistant governor for International monetary affairs and surveillance Wilhelmina Mañalac with P10.888 million from P9.277 million in 2017 when she was seventh.

A total of 8,625 officials from 989 national government agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations, state universities and colleges and water districts were included in the 2018 ROSA list.

Excluded in the report were elected government officials such as the president, senators and congressmen.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS COMMISSION ON AUDIT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
51 groups proclaimed as party-list winners
7 hours ago
The Commission on Elections, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, proclaimed 51 party-list organizations that won...
Headlines
'Upset' Duterte willing to spend on shipping back Canada trash
9 hours ago
After Canada missed its deadline of taking back containers of garbage from the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered...
Headlines
Race is on: Who will be the next House speaker?
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 14 hours ago
Several names are being floated for the possible replacement of Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo when she ends her term next...
Headlines
Senate approves on final reading the ‘Anti-Endo’ bill
9 hours ago
The Senate on Wednesday approved on third and final reading the Security of Tenure Bill just before Congress adjourns in three...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
‘We’re no rubber stamps’
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 2 hours ago
Poised to dominate the Senate following their victory in the midterm elections, allies of President Duterte made it clear...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Philippines a haven for money launderers, criminals — AMLC
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) secretariat yesterday reported that the Philippines has become a major destination...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Morales to pursue complaint vs Xi despite ‘bullying’
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 hours ago
Held for hours at the Hong Kong airport for vague reasons, former ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales said her experience of...
Headlines
2 hours ago
51 party-list groups proclaimed
By Sheila Crisostomo | 2 hours ago
Fifty-one party-list groups were proclaimed last night by the Commission on Elections, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Sotto: Minority will have committees to chair
By Paolo Romero | 2 hours ago
Senators belonging to the minority bloc are assured of committee chairmanships in the incoming 18th Congress.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with