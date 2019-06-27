FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this May 16, 2019 photo, Senate President Tito Sotto answers questions from the media during the Kapihan sa Senado forum.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo, file
Exclusivity? Sotto says fish in Philippine EEZ could be from China
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2019 - 4:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Tito Sotto insisted that it is "very difficult" to determine exclusivity in the Philippine exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

This statement comes after President Rodrigo Duterte said the Chinese can continue fishing in Philippine waters because of the friendship between the two countries.

Critics have pointed out that the president's position on the country's EEZ can be a basis for impeachment as he is constitutionally mandated to protect the nation's marine wealth.

Sotto, however, said that filing an impeachment complaint over Duterte's stand on the West Philippine Sea would be a very good test case for that.

"The fish could be coming from China and the fish from the Philippines could be going to China," Sotto told ANC's "Early Edition" Thursday.

"There are exclusive type of fish that are only found in China but can be found here because of migration," he added.

What the Senate president missed was that, under the constitution, Filipino citizens have the exclusive right to use and enjoy marine wealth in archipelagic waters, including the EEZ.

READ: Duterte's remarks on sovereignty, EEZ 'erroneous' — ex-solgen Hilbay | Duterte's remarks on Chinese fishermen in Philippine EEZ worsens situation — Del Rosario

This is consistent with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Under Article 56, Part V of the UNCLOS, the coastal state, in this case the Philippines, has "sovereign rights for the purpose of exploring and exploiting, conserving and managing the natural resources, whether living or non-living, of the waters superjacent to the seabed and of the seabed and its subsoil, and with regard to other activities for the economic exploitation and exploration of the zone, such as the production of energy from the water, currents and winds."

In the case of migratory species, the UNCLOS provides that the coastal state and other nations that fish in the region are obligated to cooperatre directly or through appropriate international organizations.

The UNCLOS also provides that the coastal state would be the one to determine the allowable catch of the living resources in its EEZ.

Article 62(4), Part V of the UNCLOS also states that, "Nationals of other States fishing in the exclusive economic zone shall comply with the conservation measures and with the other terms and conditions established in the laws and regulations of the coastal State." 

PHILIPPINE EXCLUSIVE ECONOMIC ZONE SOUTH CHINA SEA TITO SOTTO UNCLOS WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Not me': Mon Tulfo says brother Ben stole P60 million
9 hours ago
Radio broadcaster Ramon Tulfo, who is also special envoy to China, stressed that it was his brother Ben who "stole" P60 million...
Headlines
US dared: Help Philippines stop China
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Reiterating the country’s helplessness in stopping Chinese activities in the West Philippine Sea, President Duterte...
Headlines
DILG suspends mayor who aided Recto Bank fishermen
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) yesterday implemented the suspension order issued by the Sandiganbayan...
Headlines
‘A dance for a Marcos is a dance for shame,’ Igorot youth tell Imee
1 day ago
“We will not dance for you, because a dance for a Marcos is a dance for shame.”
Headlines
Chinese vessels spotted near Pagasa anew
By Jaime Laude | 18 hours ago
Dozens of Chinese fishing boats are once again being monitored near the Philippine-occupied Pag-asa Island, a senior security...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Students can ride the trains for free starting July 1
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Students will enjoy free rides on Light Rail Transit Line 1 and 2, Metro Rail Transit Line 3 and the Philippine National Railways...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Philippines among countries with most confidence in charities, NGOs — Gallup report
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The Philippines placed fourth on the list of countries with the highest confidence in charities and NGOs.
Headlines
8 hours ago
Monsoon rains to soak parts of Luzon, Visayas after ‘Dodong’ exit
8 hours ago
Tropical Depression Dodong has left the Philippine area of responsibility but monsoon rains will continue to bring rains over...
Headlines
18 hours ago
Leni on seeking 2022 presidency: Everything is possible
By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Addressing the country’s present problems is Vice President Leni Robredo’s top priority, not the 2022 presidential...
Headlines
18 hours ago
Angat nears lowest level in 14 years
By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan, the main source of potable water of Metro Manila residents, is close to breaking its lowest...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with