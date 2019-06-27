Philippines among countries with most confidence in charities, NGOs — Gallup report

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos have high confidence in charities and non-governmental organizations, according to a Gallup survey that found a slim majority of the world’s adults expressing trust in these institutions.

The findings of Gallup and Wellcome showed that 52% of adults worldwide expressed confidence in charitable organizations and NGOs operating within their country’s borders, while 32% said they do not have confidence in such organizations.

The Philippines placed fourth on the list of countries with the highest confidence in charities and NGOs, sharing the spot with Uzbekistan.

Seventy-four percent of Filipino respondents said they have confidence in charitable organizations and NGOs, while 25% answered they do not have confidence in such institutions.

Donations to foreign NGOs should be cleared with DFA

Earlier this month, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said donations to foreign NGOs in the Philippines would now have to be cleared with the agency. Failure to do so could cost the organizations their registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission, he said.

Locsin’s announcement came amid the Duterte administration’s claims that assistance from some NGOs is being diverted to communist rebels.

Last March, the European Union said it would investigate the claims that the regional bloc’s aid funds were being funneled to the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army, through their alleged front groups.

The Philippine government formally requested the probe in March but had also raised the issue in January.

Viva Salud and Solidagro—the Belgian NGOs accused by the Philippine government of “indirectly and unwittingly” partnering with the supposed communist front groups—stressed they have mechanisms to monitor fund use.

Maltese have highest confidence in charities, NGOs

Malta topped the list with 79% reporting they express trust in these organizations. Rwanda ranked second (76%), while Iceland (75%) and Mauritius (75%) tied at third place.

The Philippines and Uzbekistan were followed by New Zealand (70%), United Arab Emirates (70%), Kosovo (70%) and Sierra Leone (69%).

Bulgaria (24%), meanwhile, topped the list of countries with the least people reporting confidence. It was followed by Greece (25%), Colombia (28%), Peru (29%), Russia (29%) and Laos (29%).

The other countries included on the list of least confident countries were South Korea (31%), Germany (31%), Ecuador (32%) and Dominican Republic (32%).

“People living in low-income countries express slightly more confidence (57%) in such organizations than both the global average and those living in high-income countries,” the study noted.

More than 144,000 people across 140 countries were surveyed for the study.