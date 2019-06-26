FACT CHECKS
PDP-Laban has endorsed Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.
PDP-Laban picks Lord Velasco as House speaker bet
(Philstar.com) - June 26, 2019 - 10:16am

MANILA, Philippines — Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), the political party of President Rodrigo Duterte, has chosen Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) as its next candidate for House speaker.

Sen. Manny Pacquiao took a break from his training in Los Angeles to announce the endorsement of the Marinduque lawmaker.

"By the power vested in me by the president of the party, I am therefore announcing the endorsement in support of the PDP-Laban to Congressman Lord Allan Velasco as Speaker of the House of Representatives in the full term of the 18th Congress," Pacquiao said.

According to the senator, majority of the lawmakers of the ruling party signed a manifesto of support for Velasco.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said he would leave it to members of the House to decide on who would be the next speaker.

Velasco earlier said his ties to the president would be an advantage for his speakership bid.

In an interview with ANC's "Headstart" last month, Velasco said his closeness to Duterte would be an advantage as he could talk directly to the president over issues in the lower chamber. — Patricia Lourdes Viray with reports from Paolo Romero

