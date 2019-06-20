Duterte picks retired Army general to head PhilHealth, Duque says

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte appointed retired Army general Ricardo Morales to head the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., which is facing a probe into payments made for allegedly fraudulent kidney treatments.

News5 reported reports Health Secretary Francisco Duque III saying the president chose Morales to head PhilHealth. Morales is the latest former military officer whom Duterte has given a government post.

Malacañang has yet to release Morales’ appointment paper.

Duterte appointed Morales administrator of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System in late May.

The former general is taking over the position vacated by Roy Ferrer, who submitted his courtesy resignation amid a government investigation into PhilHealth payments for non-existent dialysis treatments.

Ferrer and six other officials of PhilHealth board tendered their resignations last week.

The National Bureau of Investigation said that their expanded probe into the alleged fraudulent kidney treatments may include PhilHealth officials and other medical institutions accredited to the agency.

In 2005, Morales was relieved of his command of the Philippine Army’s 404th Infantry Brigade based in Eastern Mindanao reportedly due to his vocal criticism of the military leadership.

Morales belongs to the Philippine Military Academy Class ’77.

When Duterte appointed Morales to head the MWSS—months after severe water shortage hit Metro Manila—he described the retired Army general as “very good.”

Duterte has tapped Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat, retiring North Luzon Command chief, to take over the MWSS administrator post. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5/Maricel Halili