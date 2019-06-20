ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Officials of Philippine Health Insurance Corp., a government corporation, said June 6 it filed administrative cases against WellMed Dialysis and Laboratory Center in Novaliches, Quezon City last November for misrepresentation and falsification.
File
Duterte picks retired Army general to head PhilHealth, Duque says
(Philstar.com) - June 20, 2019 - 1:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte appointed retired Army general Ricardo Morales to head the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., which is facing a probe into payments made for allegedly fraudulent kidney treatments.

News5 reported reports Health Secretary Francisco Duque III saying the president chose Morales to head PhilHealth. Morales is the latest former military officer whom Duterte has given a government post.

Malacañang has yet to release Morales’ appointment paper.

Duterte appointed Morales administrator of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System in late May.

The former general is taking over the position vacated by Roy Ferrer, who submitted his courtesy resignation amid a government investigation into PhilHealth payments for non-existent dialysis treatments.

Ferrer and six other officials of PhilHealth board tendered their resignations last week.

The National Bureau of Investigation said that their expanded probe into the alleged fraudulent kidney treatments may include PhilHealth officials and other medical institutions accredited to the agency.

In 2005, Morales was relieved of his command of the Philippine Army’s 404th Infantry Brigade based in Eastern Mindanao reportedly due to his vocal criticism of the military leadership.

Morales belongs to the Philippine Military Academy Class ’77.

When Duterte appointed Morales to head the MWSS—months after severe water shortage hit Metro Manila—he described the retired Army general as “very good.”

Duterte has tapped Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat, retiring North Luzon Command chief, to take over the MWSS administrator post. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5/Maricel Halili

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH PHILHEALTH WELLMED
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Cebu town mayor gunned down in hospital
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
A former town mayor of Medellin, Cebu allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade was shot dead by armed men inside his room...
Headlines
Duterte is pro-Filipino, not pro-China – Lorenzana
By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana yesterday insisted that President Duterte is pro-Filipino and denied the claim of critics...
Headlines
Vietnam skipper narrates rescue
By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The captain of the Vietnamese ship yesterday corroborated the story of the 22 Filipino fishermen who were rescued near Recto...
Headlines
Rizal is not a national hero Filipinos believed he was
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The country celebrates the 158th birth anniversary of Jose Rizal, considered as one of the greatest heroes of the nation,...
Headlines
Former NYC chair Seguerra blasts successor Cardema
2 days ago
Ronald Cardema must be held accountable for what he did to the National Youth Commission, his predecessor Ice Seguerra s...
Headlines
Latest
23 minutes ago
Duterte approves technical-vocational skills development plan
23 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a four-year national plan for technical vocational skills development.
Headlines
1 hour ago
LIST: Manila Water, Maynilad water interruption schedule
1 hour ago
Water service firms Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Company Inc. on Thursday set water interruption schedule...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Noting boat captain's 'turnaround' after Piñol meet, Pamalakaya demands transparency
3 hours ago
After a “complete turnaround” in the position of the boat captain, a fisherfolk group demands transparency from...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Angat Dam less than a meter above critical level
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The current water elevation is 19.27 meters below the minimum operating level of 180 meters.
Headlines
15 hours ago
Duterte steps into contest for House speakership
By Jess Diaz | 15 hours ago
After saying he would stay out of the issue, President Duterte has decided after all to endorse someone for speaker of the...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with