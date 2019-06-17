Chinese fishers not allowed in Recto Bank, Palace says

MANILA, Philippines — While Malacañang appears to be wary of issuing statements on the sinking of a Filipino boat near Recto Bank, the presidential spokesman is certain that Chinese fishers should not be in the area.

The 22 Filipino crewmen of fishing boat F/B GemVir 1 said a Chinese vessel rammed their boat at midnight on June 9 and immediately left the scene after the collision.

Asked if Chinese fishermen are allowed to conduct fishing activities in Recto Bank, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said :"No."

"Siyempre hindi pero hindi pa natin alam kung nagfi-fish sila doon (Of course not, but we do not know yet if they are fishing there)," Panelo said in a press briefing Monday.

Panelo pointed out the conflicting versions of the accounts of the Filipino fishermen and the Chinese side.

"Basta teritoryo natin nandun sila mali 'yun syempre (If it is our territory and they are there that is wrong)," he said.

Policy on sovereignty unchanged

Malacañang once again justified the silence of President Rodrigo Duterte since news broke out about the collision near undisputed Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea, which is within Philippine exclusive economic zone.

According to Panelo, the president is just waiting for the final results of the investigation. He also insisted that the position of Malacañang has not changed.

"As a matter of policy, we always say that we will not allow an assault of our sovereignty. That has not changed," Panelo said.

"Sovereignty is never a subject of negotiation," he added.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier condemned the actions of the Chinese ship for abandoning the Filipino fishermen "to the mercy of the elements."

Lorenzana's statement issued June 12 indicated that the Filipino vessel was anchored when it was hit by the Chinese trawler.

A Vietnamese fishing vessel was in the vicinity when the collision happened and rescued the Filipino fishermen almost six hours after their watercraft sank.

"However, we condemn in the strongest terms the cowardly action of the suspected Chinese fishing vessel and its crew for abandoning the Filipino crew. This is not the expected action from a responsible and friendly people," Lorenzana said.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila, on the other hand, claimed that Chinese trawler Yuemaobinyu 42212 was "suddenly besieged" by seven to eight Filipino boats.

"The Chinese captain tried to rescue the Filipino fishermen, but was afraid of being besieged by other Filipino fishing boats. Therefore, having confirmed the fishermen from the Filipino boat were rescued on board of other Filipino fishing boats, 42212 sailed away from the scene," the Chinese Embassy said in a statement released June 15.