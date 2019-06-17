Chinese fishers not allowed in Recto Bank, Palace says

MANILA, Philippines — While Malacañang appears to be wary of issuing statements on the sinking of a Filipino boat near Recto Bank, the presidential spokesman is certain that Chinese fishers should not be in the area.
The 22 Filipino crewmen of fishing boat F/B GemVir 1 said a Chinese vessel rammed their boat at midnight on June 9 and immediately left the scene after the collision.
Asked if Chinese fishermen are allowed to conduct fishing activities in Recto Bank, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said :"No."
"Siyempre hindi pero hindi pa natin alam kung nagfi-fish sila doon (Of course not, but we do not know yet if they are fishing there)," Panelo said in a press briefing Monday.
Panelo pointed out the conflicting versions of the accounts of the Filipino fishermen and the Chinese side.
"Basta teritoryo natin nandun sila mali 'yun syempre (If it is our territory and they are there that is wrong)," he said.
Policy on sovereignty unchanged
Malacañang once again justified the silence of President Rodrigo Duterte since news broke out about the collision near undisputed Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea, which is within Philippine exclusive economic zone.
According to Panelo, the president is just waiting for the final results of the investigation. He also insisted that the position of Malacañang has not changed.
"As a matter of policy, we always say that we will not allow an assault of our sovereignty. That has not changed," Panelo said.
"Sovereignty is never a subject of negotiation," he added.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier condemned the actions of the Chinese ship for abandoning the Filipino fishermen "to the mercy of the elements."
Lorenzana's statement issued June 12 indicated that the Filipino vessel was anchored when it was hit by the Chinese trawler.
A Vietnamese fishing vessel was in the vicinity when the collision happened and rescued the Filipino fishermen almost six hours after their watercraft sank.
"However, we condemn in the strongest terms the cowardly action of the suspected Chinese fishing vessel and its crew for abandoning the Filipino crew. This is not the expected action from a responsible and friendly people," Lorenzana said.
The Chinese Embassy in Manila, on the other hand, claimed that Chinese trawler Yuemaobinyu 42212 was "suddenly besieged" by seven to eight Filipino boats.
"The Chinese captain tried to rescue the Filipino fishermen, but was afraid of being besieged by other Filipino fishing boats. Therefore, having confirmed the fishermen from the Filipino boat were rescued on board of other Filipino fishing boats, 42212 sailed away from the scene," the Chinese Embassy said in a statement released June 15.
The Palace will wait for the results of China's investigation into a collision that sank a Filipino fishing boat near the Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea, saying it does not want to jump to conclusions on the incident, where the Chinese vessel involved reportedly left the Filipino crew adrift.
China has acknowledged that a China-flagged vessel was involved but has rejected the Filipinos' claim that the vessel had abandoned them after the collision. The Chinese Embassy said the Chinese fishing vessel's crew was afraid of being "besieged" by Filipinos so it left when it was sure the crewmen had been rescued.
President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to issue a statement on the incident although the Palace initially said that he was outraged. The Palace has since walked this back, with presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo saying last week that he had actually not talked to the president about it yet.
The captain of F/B Gem-Vir 1, Junel Insigne, backs out from a scheduled meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte today.
A report citing the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources says it was because he is still experiencing trauma.
An ABS-CBN report, however, states that Insigne was told by his wife over the phone to just go back to their home in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro after learning that a special Cabinet meeting about the ramming was canceled.
Press Statement read by Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) President Dr. Henry Lim Bon Liong on June 16, 2019 at the Pandesal Forum of Kamuning Bakery Café, Quezon City
Appeal for sobriety and offer of humanitarian assistance
On the recent unfortunate mishap involving 22 Filipino fishermen and their boat, while the Philippine and China governments are now still ascertaining what really happened, so far the
real truth that we are already sure of is that our 22 Filipino brothers had lost their fishing vessel and their means of livelihood.
The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc.(FFCCCII) as a business and civic organization appeals for sobriety from all sectors of our Philippine
society. The FFCCCII wishes to offer our sincere assistance and support to our fellow countrymen the 22 fishermen in the immediate rehabilitation of their damaged fishing boat, so
that they can resume their livelihood. We wish to express our concern for their welfare and our solidarity.
We hope that this civic and humanitarian gesture by the FFCCCII can help alleviate the plight of our unfortunate countrymen.
Vice President Leni Robredo calls on the Department of Foreign Affairs to demand that the crew of the Chinese fishing vessel that collided with F/B Gen-Vir 1 be found and that China recognize Philippine jurisdiction over the case "so they can face trial before our courts."
In a press statement, Robredo acknowledges China's statement that its government will investigate the incident. She adds, however, that: "If the Chinese government has already presented their own version of the events and will not even accept that a wrong was committed, how can we expect it to mete justice on those responsible?"
Although China has acknowledged that the fishing vessel involved in the incident near the Reed Bank in the West Philippine Sea is Chinese, it has denied that it was a "hit and run." It has said that the Chinese vessel was "besieged" by seven to eight Filipino boats, prompting it to leave the area.
Gen-Vir 1 was hit when the Chinese vessel moved away, China said. It also left because it was afraid of being "besieged", China said, adding the vessel left when the Filipini boats had rescued the crew of the Gen-Vir.
The Department of National Defense said last week when it made the June 9 incident public that the crew was rescued by a Vietnamese fishing vessel.
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon says in a radio interview that the Philippines should hold China responsible over the collision near Recto Bank and for the abandonment by a Chinese fishing vessel of the crew of a Filipino boat that sank as a result of the incident.
"They are saying it was an accident... among lawyers, there is a rule that flight is evidence of guilt. If you flee, that is evidence that you are at fault," he says in Filipino in an interview on Super Radyo dzBB, a transcript of which was provided by Drilon's office.
He says the Philippines should continure "exerting international pressure," saying the incident on June 9 should not be seen as an isolated one. "To me, this shows China's mindset about the Philippines because of our claims in the West Philippine Sea."
"This is not an isolated incident. To me, this is a pattern of bullying."
