WellMed Dialysis Center owner Bryan Sy brought to the Department of Justice for inquest on June 11.
The STAR/Edu Punay
WellMed owner runs to Guevarra to ask for release from custody
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2019 - 5:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of WellMed owner Brian Sy has urged Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra to order his release.

In a letter addressed to the Justice secretary, Sy’s legal counsels asked the DOJ and the National Bureau of Investigation—where Sy is detained—for his immediate release.

“Up to this date, despite the lapse of the 36-hour period provided under Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code, no information nor complaint has been filed with the proper judicial authorities against Mr. Sy,” the letter dated June 13 read.

Sy was arrested on June 10 as the NBI was conducting a probe into the alleged use of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. funds to pay for non-existent kidney treatments.

NBI agents brought Sy to the DOJ for inquest proceeding on late afternoon of June 11. They filed estafa and falsification of documents complaints against Sy and nine others over the fraudulent scheme.

READ: NBI files estafa, falsification raps over fraudulent kidney treatments

The agents also brought Edwin Roberto, a former employee of WellMed, and PhilHealth official Liezel de Leon—both are whistleblowers of the scheme—for inquest.

In their complaint, the NBI said that upon their review of Roberto and De Leon' sworn statements, "the operatives of the Anti-Graft Division of this Bureau believe that the officers of WellMed Dialysis and Laborator Center Corporation including the attending physicians have indeed committed and still committing schemes to defraud PHIC and found adequate reason to place under arrest the persons of [Sy, de Leon and Roberto.]"

The inquest prosecutor, on the same day, deemed the complaint submitted for resolution.

“In view of the foregoing, we respectfully demand for the immediate release of Mr. Sy for there is no ground, under any laws, rules or regulations, for his continued detention,” they added.

Sy’s camp challenged the NBI’s arrest of the doctor at the Manila court through a petition for writ of habeas corpus but their plea was denied.

Sy remains under NBI custody for four days as of this story’s posting.

RELATED: NBI may expand probe to include PhilHealth officials, other medical facilities

