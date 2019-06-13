ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Officials of Philippine Health Insurance Corp., a government corporation, said June 6 it filed administrative cases against WellMed Dialysis and Laboratory Center in Novaliches, Quezon City last November for misrepresentation and falsification.
File
NBI may expand probe to include PhilHealth officials, other medical facilities
(Philstar.com) - June 13, 2019 - 6:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities are looking into the possible accountability of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. officials in the alleged money-making scheme where government funds were used to pay for non-existent kidney treatments.

The National Bureau of Investigation on Thursday presented to media WellMed Dialysis and Laboratory Center owner Bryan Sy, former WellMed employee Edwin Roberto and PhilHealth official Liezel de Guzman to the media.

The three, as well as seven others from WellMed, are facing estafa and falsification of documents complaints before the Department of Justice.

READ: NBI files estafa, falsification raps over fraudulent kidney treatments

NBI Deputy Director Vicente de Guzman III said that the next phase of the bureau's probe into the money-making scheme may expand to other PhilHealth officials.

“That is the next phase of the investigation of the NBI. We will go into that, plus, of course, we are not singling out WellMed,” he said.

NBI to check other hospitals, clinics 

The Bureau official also said that they would look into claims of other hospitals and clinics accredited by PhilHealth.

But the NBI refused to identify the persons and institutions they are looking into pending the investigation.

Bureau Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin said the NBI and the PhilHealth are also be probing other entities claiming refunds or reimbursements.

He added: "We have PhilHealth officials themselves. We have whistleblowers especially those who want to give information and cooperate with ongoing investigations and even patients who may wish to cooperate with NBI to protect their own funds."

Health providers, PhilHealth officials warned

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, for his part, warned health providers and PhilHealth officials: “Do not cheat the system nor even attempt to do it.”

Duque expressed disappointment at the controversies surrounding PhilHealth, a government corporation attached to the DOH for policy and guidance.

“For the system to be taken advantage of and used in corruption is utterly unacceptable. These nefarious activities must end and PhilHealth should further strengthen its zero tolerance policy on overpayments,” the Health secretary said.

He added he has already ordered his colleagues at the DOH to “ensure anti-corruption measures are in place for the implementation of the Universal Health Care.”

PhilHealth president Roy Ferrer and six other PhilHealth officials have already tendered their courtesy resignations, Duque said earlier.

READ: PhilHealth chief, 6 other execs tender resignation

— Kristine Joy Patag

FRANCISCO DUQUE NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION PHILHEALTH WELLMED
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipino travelers among the most frugal in the world, according to a new report
1 day ago
Filipino travelers are among the most frugal in the world, so frugal that they prefer to organize their trips on their own...
Headlines
DND wants probe into collision near Recto Bank that sank Filipino fishing boat
1 day ago
"This is not the expected action from a responsible and friendly people," Lorenzana said.
Headlines
Eddie Garcia might be taken off life support
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
More than 96 hours after the accident on the Tondo set of a GMA 7 soap last Saturday noon, Eddie Garcia has remained comatose...
Headlines
Duterte: I deeply regret running for president
8 hours ago
Nearly three years into his presidency, President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said he regretted his decision to run for the...
Headlines
Kuwait issues arrest warrant vs suspect in rape of Filipina
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
Kuwaiti authorities have issued a warrant of arrest against a police officer who allegedly kidnapped and raped a Filipina...
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
Pay increase coming, Duterte assures teachers
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
"There are only a few policemen, something like 160 (thousand). There are 130 (thousand) in the military. It’s easier....
Headlines
3 hours ago
New lawyers take oath, reminded of 'integrity' in legal profession
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
“In whatever you decide to do, never compromise your integrity," Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe.
Headlines
5 hours ago
PNP: Erwin Tulfo abroad, can't turn guns over yet
5 hours ago
Police Colonel Bernard Banac, police spokesperson, said Tulfo is abroad and could no “act on his renewal [of License...
Headlines
5 hours ago
Another Filipina up for sainthood
5 hours ago
Another Filipina is a few steps away from being a saint after Pope Francis declared a nun from Iloilo as “Servant of...
Headlines
19 hours ago
Philippine fishing boat hit by China ship, sinks
By Jaime Laude | 19 hours ago
A Chinese vessel hit and sank a Filipino fishing boat anchored in Recto Bank in Palawan last weekend, and sailed away without...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with