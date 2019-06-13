ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
En Banc Clerk of Court, Atty. Edgar O. Aricheta, administered the lawyers' oath to the new members of the Philippine Bar.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
New lawyers take oath, reminded of 'integrity' in legal profession
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2019 - 4:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — One thousand eight hundred new members of the Philippine Bar vowed to support the Constitution and obey the laws and legal orders on Thursday.

The Supreme Court held a special en banc session at the Philippine International Convention Center for the oath-taking of the country’s newest members of the Philippine Bar.

SC Associate Justice Mariano del Castillo, who sat as the 2018 Bar Committee chairperson, led the petition for admission of the passers to the Bar. Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin approved the petition.

Ateneo Law School graduate Sean James Borja topped the 2018 Bar exam with 89.3060%.

New lawyers reminded of integrity

During the oath-taking, Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe addressed the new lawyers and told them to keep hold of integrity as they start on the path of the legal profession.

“Hard work is the foundation of your dreams. Keep in mind that no matter how talented or naturally gifted you are, there is no substitute for hard work,” Bernabe, who will chair the 2019 Bar said.

“In whatever you decide to do, never compromise your integrity... Always remember that in whatever opportunity you choose, your integrity is non-negotiable,” she added.

“As new members of this noble profession, you bear the cause of advancing justice and the rule of law in our society. Such is a task that is not bound by any personal qualification as it transcends every circumstance,” the justice also said.

Bernabe also told the new lawyers that they should not be swayed by power and money as their legacy would be carve through “the number of lives you have touched in fighting for the cause of the oppressed in a world filled with injustice.”

The justice also reminded them to remain technologically-savvy and harness inter-connection brought by cyberspace to “influence the society in a good way.”

