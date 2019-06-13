Another Filipina up for sainthood

MANILA, Philippines — Another Filipina is a few steps away from being a saint after Pope Francis declared a nun from Iloilo as “Servant of God.”

The Vatican News reported that the pope recognized the heroic virtues of Maria Beatrice Rosario Arroyo, also known as venerable Maria Rosario of the Visitation. She was declared the Servant of God last June 11 along with seven others.

Arroyo is the founder of the Congregation of the Dominican Sisters of the Holy Rosary.

She was born in Molo, Iloilo on Feb. 17, 1884 and passed away June 14, 1957.

The Dominican nun is also reportedly the great great grandmother of former first gentleman Mike Arroyo.

The Vatican’s declaration came months after Filipino teenager Darwin Ramos was also declared a Servant of God. Ramos, a scavenger, was diagnosed with having Duchenne muscular dystrophy but continued to work with street children.

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, declared Ramos a Servant of God in Rome last March 29.

With the Vatican’s latest declaration, Arroyo is now the fifth of Filipinos in line to be the third Filipino saint.

Other Filipinos in the path of eventual sainthood are the following:

Bishop Alfredo Maria Obviar – Founder of Congregation of the Missionary Catechists of Saint Therese of the Infant Jesus

Mother Ignacia del Espiritu Santo – Founder of the Congregation of the Religious of the Virgin Mary

Archbishop Teofilo Camomot – Founder of the Daughters of Saint Teresa

Darwin Ramos – Volunteer worker for Tulay ng Kabataan foundation

The declaration as a Servant of God is the first step to sainthood. A candidate for sainthood will then be beatified or raised to the altar before being canonized as saint.

At present, Lorenzo Ruiz and Pedro Calungsod are the only Filipinos who were canonized as saints in 1987 and 2012, respectively. — Rosette Adel