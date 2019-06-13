ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Elections lawyer Romulo Macalintal is Vice President Leni Robredo's lead counsel in the poll protest filed by former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.
News5/Dale De Vera
Robredo camp urges PET to resolve incidents in pilot provinces' vote recount
(Philstar.com) - June 13, 2019 - 12:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday urged the Presidential Electoral Tribunal to wrap up the pending incidents involving the vote recount from three pilot provinces identified in the poll protest.

Lawyer Romulo Macalintal, Robredo’s legal counsel, filed an Urgent Motion to Immediately Resolve all Pending Incidents involving former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s electoral protest against the vice president.

The recount of the votes from Camarines Sur, Negors Oriental and Iloilo—Marcos’ identified three pilot provinces—started April 2 last year. Macalintal said the recount of the three provinces ended last March 4.

After the tribunal finishes its recount in the pilot provinces, it will decide whether to proceed in the vote revision on a total of 132,446 precincts in 39,221 clustered precincts covering 27 provinces and cities identified in Marcos’ election protest.

“Without pre-empting the resolution of the Honorable Tribunal, the result of the revision, recount and re-appreciation of the ballots clearly confirm the victory of protestee Robredo,” the motion read.

Macalintal also claimed that after the ballot recount, Robredo’s winning margin in the three pilot provinces jumped to 278,215, which is 15,742 votes more than what the 2016 election returns showed.

In the table provided by Macalintal, Marcos received 14,159,535 votes after the recount. This number is 4,191 higher that the election returns.

Philstar.com could not independently verify the veracity of the numbers, as the tribunal has yet to release a report or update on the recount.

Marcos camp: No official PET findings yet

The camp of Marcos, for its part, stressed that the PET has yet to release the figures from the recount of the three provinces.

"What they have at the moment are all self-serving assumptions meant to mislead the Filipino people who have long been waiting for the result of the election protest filed by [Marcos], the early resolution of which Mrs. Robredo have time and again suppressed by her delaying tactics," Vic Rodriguez, Marcos' spokesperson, told reporters in a message.

He said that Robredo should instead focus her attention on answering the Commission on Audit report on the Office of the Vice President's Angat Buhay program.

READ: COA flags OVP over deficiencies in project implementation

Vote shading threshold

In an interview after the filing—the transcript of which was sent to reporters—Macalintal said that the additional 15,000 votes came from “stray votes” or votes that were not counted by the machines because the voter only put a dot or checked the oval.

“Those kinds of votes were not counted by the machines, but if revision and recount were conducted, these are counted and it showed that close to 15,000 [votes] on our part that were not counted by the vote counting machines,” the veteran elections lawyer said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Macalintal explained that they claim these votes as “stray votes.”

“The difference in the votes credited to the parties in the physical count of the ballots was due to the application of the fifty percent threshold during the revision, recount and re-appreciation of the ballots,” the motion read.

RELATED: PET sets aside 50-percent shading threshold for VP recountFULL TEXT: PET ruling on threshold issue in VP poll recount

‘Immediately resolve pending incidents’

Robredo’s camp also noted that a decision of the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal dated Feb. 7, 2019 in the case involving the third legislative district of Camarines Sur province.

The Robredo camp quoted the ruling that read: “HRET found that there was no discrepancy between the transmitted results vis-a-vis the physical count of the ballots during the revision and re-appreciation of the ballots.”

They urged the tribunal to “immediately resolve” all pending incidents after the recount of the three pilot provinces. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5/Dale De Vera

BONGBONG MARCOS ELECTORAL PROTEST LENI ROBREDO PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORAL TRIBUNAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipino travelers among the most frugal in the world, according to a new report
1 day ago
Filipino travelers are among the most frugal in the world, so frugal that they prefer to organize their trips on their own...
Headlines
DND wants probe into collision near Recto Bank that sank Filipino fishing boat
19 hours ago
"This is not the expected action from a responsible and friendly people," Lorenzana said.
Headlines
Eddie Garcia might be taken off life support
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
More than 96 hours after the accident on the Tondo set of a GMA 7 soap last Saturday noon, Eddie Garcia has remained comatose...
Headlines
Philippine fishing boat hit by China ship, sinks
By Jaime Laude | 13 hours ago
A Chinese vessel hit and sank a Filipino fishing boat anchored in Recto Bank in Palawan last weekend, and sailed away without...
Headlines
PhilHealth chief, 6 other execs tender resignation
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Philippine Health Insurance Corp. president and chief executive officer Roy Ferrer and six other PhilHealth officials, who...
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
Kuwait issues arrest warrant vs suspect in rape of Filipina
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
Kuwaiti authorities have issued a warrant of arrest against a police officer who allegedly kidnapped and raped a Filipina...
Headlines
13 hours ago
DOTr speeds up Sangley work to decongest NAIA
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade vowed to “do whatever it takes” to fulfill President Duterte’s order...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Duterte wants truly independent Philippines
By Edith Regalado | 13 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday called on Filipinos to work for the attainment of the dreams of their forefathers for a truly...
Headlines
13 hours ago
‘National ID system has enough safeguards’
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon assured Filipinos that there are enough safeguards in the national ID law to protect...
Headlines
13 hours ago
PDP-Laban fails to pick bet for speaker
By Jess Diaz | 13 hours ago
The ruling PDP-Laban has failed to choose its candidate for speaker of the House of Representatives in the incoming 18th Congress,...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with